India's startup founders should focus on creating institutions, not just valuations Updated : March 18, 2021 04:36 PM IST A business creates value when it is able to generate steady revenue, maintain stable profitability, create an impact and establishes a model that can be financially viable to last for generations. Published : March 18, 2021 04:36 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply