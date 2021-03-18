  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

India's startup founders should focus on creating institutions, not just valuations

Updated : March 18, 2021 04:36 PM IST

A business creates value when it is able to generate steady revenue, maintain stable profitability, create an impact and establishes a model that can be financially viable to last for generations.
India's startup founders should focus on creating institutions, not just valuations
Published : March 18, 2021 04:36 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

SEBI defends its stance on AT-1 bonds to FinMin: Report

How COVID-19 has impacted fintech, digital payment industry in last 1 year

How COVID-19 has impacted fintech, digital payment industry in last 1 year

Adani Green raises $1.35 bn debt from 12 banks

Adani Green raises $1.35 bn debt from 12 banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement