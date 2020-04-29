  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

India’s shooting its new opportunities in West Asia through the back of the head

Updated : April 29, 2020 08:33 AM IST

From 2016 on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has steadily enhanced India’s relationship with the Persian Gulf monarchies.
Saudi Arabia, at $34.03 billion in 2018-2019, and the United Arab Emirates, at $60 billion, are India’s fourth and the third-largest trading partners.
The Ministry of External Affairs’ data shows that the flow of migrant workers from India to the Persian Gulf states has been in steady fall since 2015, from a peak of over 600,000 that year to just over 300,000 in 2019.
India’s shooting its new opportunities in West Asia through the back of the head

You May Also Like

As US COVID-19 cases hit 1 million, many Americans opt to stay on in India

As US COVID-19 cases hit 1 million, many Americans opt to stay on in India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement