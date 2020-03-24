  • SENSEX
India’s Kings of Capital – Part I: Uday Kotak

Updated : March 24, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Uday Kotak’s entrepreneurial journey from the founding of Kotak Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. (KMFSL) in his family’s 300 square foot office to recently claiming the spot for the richest self-made banker in the world has been a journey of 35 years.
Over the years, Uday Kotak has shown admirable capital allocation skills, whether it is in terms of distributing dividends, making acquisitions, entering into joint ventures, buying stakes of JV partners or timing QIPs.
India’s Kings of Capital – Part I: Uday Kotak

