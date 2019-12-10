#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares edge lower as investors await tariff deadline
Oil prices slip as weak China exports highlight trade war impact
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Views
Economy

India’s defence dilemma: The end of conventional warfare needs smart armies

Updated : December 10, 2019 06:37 AM IST

Recent reports suggest that arms acquisition cases are piling up in the Cabinet Committee on Security without being cleared due to the shortage of funds.
An increasing component of the funds is being allocated towards salaries, pensions and other operating expenses.
India’s defence dilemma: The end of conventional warfare needs smart armies
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV