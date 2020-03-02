Indian Lifeline for UK Universities

It’s a good time to reach for the calculator now that official figures show that the number of visas issued to Indian students to study in Britain almost doubled last year to more than 37,500. That was a 93 percent increase from the previous year, but that’s not the bit you’d want the calculator for. It’s for how much Indian students are doing for British universities to keep them going.

These Indian students will now pay British universities about 700 million pounds, close to a billion dollars, within an academic year. Typically a student from the UK and from the EU currently pays a fee of about 9,000 pounds a year. A student from outside pays about double that. This kind of fee is a lifeline for many UK universities. Not the big and well known universities like Oxford and Cambridge and within London The London School of Economics or the School of Oriental and African Studies. That’s not where most of these students are going. They will be going to the smaller regional universities, the ‘new universities’ as they are sometimes called. Indians are said to be currently the fastest growing nationality for student visas, which means they are mostly going fastest to these universities.

This is a substantial part of the money that British universities need immediately for survival. Add to the fees paid the cost of living in Britain, and these students would bring well above a billion pounds into the British economy through the course of a single academic year. That’s a little more stirring of liquidity that Britain could do with.

The tipping point that brought Indian students queuing up last year appears to have been the announcement that they can now get a two-year post-study visa through the course of which they may look for work. That potentially could pay for their study, and offer a springboard for further stay and work. That extension beyond study is tricky, though. A potential employer would still need to advertise, interview a number of candidates, and then demonstrate that no one else who has a right to live in Britain already was better qualified for the job advertised.

That path, Tier 2 as it’s called, is tricky but far from insurmountable. Indian nationals received more than 57,000 Tier 2 skilled work visas last year, according to the British High Commission in Delhi. That’s more than half of all skilled work visas granted in the UK globally, “meaning more were granted to Indians than the rest of the world combined,” says the British High Commission. Add to that visit visas - more than half a million last year, up 8 percent over the previous year. It all adds up to quite a renewal of the Indo-British connect.

It’s the PR, Dear

Vedanta Resources head Anil Aggarwal, economist Lord Meghnad Desai, policy adviser at the Ministry of External Affairs Ashok Malik, Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi and India Inc. head Manoj Ladwa gathered at a meeting at the Nehru Centre in London this week that asked the plain question: ‘Does India have an image problem?’ The meeting was the first in a new Global Dialogue series initiated by the think tank India Inc. that focuses primarily on building better political and trade links between India and Britain.

Without going into who said what – as limited by the rules of the meeting - the dominant thought that emerged was that it wasn’t as much the policies of the Indian government going wrong as the PR over them. Two particularly, and rather obviously: Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act. It was suggested that the facts about the Citizenship Amendment Act had been misrepresented, and that the connection being made between the CAA and the National Register of Citizens was not based on fact. In Jammu and Kashmir it was suggested that the revocation of Article 370 had brought new rights and benefits more than taken any away. But on both of these India had got bad press, and worse. The meeting itself was a small effort to reverse that.

The global dialogue initiated is set to continue in Britain and move beyond to the US and to other parts of the world. But this is a small effort in the face of a colossal challenge before the Indian government. The occasional reassurances through speeches by top ministers has clearly not done enough to calm fears over the CAA. Nor the official statements that have come along. Perhaps the varying interpretations over the CAA need to meet head-on in debate, if a civilised enough debate can be had at all over this. One way or another, the meeting was agreed that India needs to win friends, and fast.

London Eye is a weekly column by CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri, which gives a peek at business-as-unusual from London and around.