  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Views

Indian Lifeline for UK Universities

Updated : March 02, 2020 08:05 AM IST

The tipping point that brought Indian students queuing up last year appears to have been the announcement that they can now get a two-year post-study visa through the course of which they may look for work.
Indian Lifeline for UK Universities

You May Also Like

Oil prices rise over 1% as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus offset virus impact

Oil prices rise over 1% as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus offset virus impact

Maruti Suzuki's February sales down 1%

Maruti Suzuki's February sales down 1%

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement