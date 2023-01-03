Indian Healthcare: What the priorities are in the new normal

Given the importance of the private healthcare industry in the country, it is critical that the government recognises the sector’s specific challenges and supports it with appropriate policies.

Now that we all know that the healthcare industry cannot be sidelined any further and deserves the government’s undivided attention. It remains to be seen how the impending Union Budget going to treat the sector in the new normal, which was set by the decade's most dreaded pandemic that is still around. The Indian healthcare scenario presents a spectrum of contrasting landscapes. There are many differences in quality between rural and urban areas as well as between public and private health care. Healthcare systems perform poorly on multiple dimensions, with the country ranking 145 among 195 countries on the Healthcare Access and Quality Index (HAQ).

Healthcare should be the priority devoid of any political discourse and there are certain policies announced by both Centre and State which are beneficial for the masses in general. India has largely succeeded in eradicating polio, reducing epidemics caused by tropical diseases, and controlling HIV. While the COVID-19 pandemic was undeniably the most devastating public health emergency of the last century and emerged as the new killer on the block, there are numerous other diseases as well that kill lakhs of Indians each year, but we seem to be unaware of those.

Certainly, healthcare has been a key focus area for many national programs in the recent time. These programmes included Digital India, Make in India, Skill India, and the National Infrastructure Mission. A series of reforms in the sector of medical education over the last six years have also come up through the newly constituted National Medical Commission (NMC) or the transformed Medical Council of India. The government has also announced financial incentives to improve the country's healthcare infrastructure.

These steps would undoubtedly contribute to the development of much-needed infrastructure for transforming healthcare in India. However, the benefits of the schemes must be made available for a longer period for hospitals to invest in smaller towns and cities.

Given the importance of the private healthcare industry in the country, it is critical that the government recognises the sector’s challenges and supports it with appropriate policies.

Unless and until there are sustainable and viable strategies for Public-Private Partnerships, schemes such as PMJAY and infrastructure creation will fail to gain traction among private investors. According to the Economic Survey of 2022, India’s public expenditure on healthcare was 2.1 percent of GDP in 2021-22, up from 1.8 percent in 2020-21 and 1.3 percent in 2019-20. Nonetheless, the industry faces several challenges in terms of infrastructure, personnel, technological advancements, affordability, and preventive care.

In terms of budgetary expectations in the healthcare sector, I would like to highlight the below points:-

a. Increasing public health spending to 2.5-3.5 percent, exclusive of current water sanitation and nutrition projects.

b. Incentivising health-oriented consumer behaviour by increasing the tax exemption on preventive health check- ups from the current Rs 5,000 per person to Rs 20,000 under section 80-D of the Act.

c. Given the significant rise in medical inflation, the medical reimbursement deduction needs to be reintroduced and the annual limit needs to be enhanced to not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Extension of tax advantages under Section 35AD.

Currently, the benefits of capital expenditure deduction are only available to hospitals with a minimum capacity of 100 beds. There are no incentives to stimulate the establishment of smaller hospitals/nursing homes in rural regions, making it difficult for firms to establish chains of smaller hospitals. There is an urgent need to increase the number of smaller hospitals, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities and rural regions, to successfully execute the Ayushman Bharat program. As a result, the benefits under Section 35AD should be extended to hospitals that have: a minimum of 50 beds in tier 2 and 3 cities and a minimum of 25 beds in rural areas. Furthermore, these benefits should be extended to existing hospitals that invest in growth areas.

Encouraging the private sector to engage in workforce skilling activities

The government should consider providing tax incentives for Healthcare Skill Development initiatives. For instance; Extension of the provision of a weighted deduction of 150 percent of expenses incurred on skill development projects under Section 35CCD of the Income Tax Act to healthcare organisations (hospitals and diagnostic centres) for apprentice training.

Additionally, the government could also extend the Section 80JJAA deduction to healthcare businesses to allow a 100 percent deduction on stipends to professionals doing DNB and short-term PG Certificate Courses at private institutions.

In the case of GST, the recent announcement states that room rent (other than ICU) has been made taxable at 5 percent. This has increased the burden in the hands of patients. It is suggested that healthcare services should be made “Zero Rated” or should be taxed at a concessional rate of 5 percent with an input tax credit benefit so that the Healthcare

industry can claim the benefit of the input credit of GST that it is paying currently. This is getting added to the cost of providing healthcare services and is ultimately borne by patients, in terms of higher rates. This will result in affordable healthcare for the public at large. Besides, key inputs for the provision of healthcare services should be made exempt from GST, thereby reducing input costs, the benefit of this lower tax will ultimately get passed to the patients, in the form of reduced rates.

We all know that for a country to thrive, its people must be healthy. So let us hope that the Union Budget 2023 will be a fruitful budget for the healthcare sector, as health in the new normal will rely on hygiene and sanitation just as much as medical care.

--The author, Dr. Alok Roy, is Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals, Kolkata. The views expressed are personal.