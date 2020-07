Masked and socially distanced, I was on my daily walk in the streets of quarantined Manhattan when I came across a surreal scene: outside Bombay Chowk, a neighborhood Indian restaurant, there were tables and chairs laid out for dinner right next to the parking meter on the narrow sidewalk. A masked waitstaff eagerly waved a menu at me, a prospect unimaginable a month ago in the coronavirus-stricken city.

A few days later the restaurant graduated to more outdoor tables right on the road, with music and enticing aromas—and many diners. Assis Goes, the chef-owner of Bombay Chowk has been doing a lot of deliveries during the quarantine, but he is noticing people are coming in for his eclectic regional dishes including his Goanese specialties.

Yes, like exotic summer birds, tables and chairs have sprouted all over New York as restaurants have been given permission by the city to open outdoor spaces while indoor dining is still prohibited. There is now a festive air in this sad city.

America still leads the world in coronavirus figures—3.05 million infections and 133, 000 deaths at the last count—but New York which had once been the epicentre of the pandemic in the US has managed to flatten the infection curve. From a high of 770 deaths a day, the city has now come to single digits while COVID-19 is raging in over 33 states in the country.

Indeed, it has been the state’s policy of enforcing masks and social distancing along with phased re-openings which has brought New York to this place of recovery and renewal, and it’s a testament to the spunk and determination of New Yorkers that the curve has not only been flattened but bent. To pay tribute to the city’s diehard spirit, the landmarks in New York State from Niagara Falls to Grand Central Terminal were recently lit up in blue and gold.

New York's landmarks were lit blue and gold in honour of New Yorkers' work to flatten the COVID-19 virus curve.

“New Yorkers did the impossible—we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to the best infection rate in the United States,” NY governor Andrew Cuomo said recently. “I like to say that we crossed the mountain. That curve was purely a function of what we did. If we change what we're doing, you're going to change the trajectory of the virus. You know an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere—that's the new mentality we have to have.”

New York City had shut down in March with the NY on Pause executive order and phased openings have slowly got the city humming again. The subway system remains closed at night for thorough disinfection before ferrying workers in the morning.

The mood is cautious yet optimistic with an eye on virus statistics and testings. On June 6, NY State conducted 56,735 tests, of which 588 or 1.04 percent were positive. Social distancing and masks are mandatory in New York and most people do observe the rules.

Restaurants and restaurateurs are re-inventing themselves in their comebacks. Surbhi Sahni has changed Tagmo, her sweets business, into a home delivery business of succulent regional cuisine with innovative menus. A woman-owned business, she employs immigrant women and also donates meals to healthcare workers and needy populations.

Since currently restaurants can only operate outdoors, many have created creative spaces on the sidewalks and designated streets. The Open Restaurants and Open Streets projects have allowed all restaurants to offer diners al fresco dining. Anita Trehan, who owns Chaiwali in Harlem, has created a sidewalk café and in her back garden she has used plants, dividers and lights to create a lush ambiance. Since groceries are the need of the moment, she has created a new business—a retail section with spices, chai mixes, snacks, masks and market bags.

“This has brought out a lot of creativity in New Yorkers, and while times are tough for us all, we love the opportunity for us to keep serving day in and day out,” says Arun Mirchandani, co-owner of The Drunken Munkey, a popular eatery and bar on the Upper East Side. “We pray that in a post-COVID world, NYC continues to have a Parisian feel with all our outdoor cafés. Meanwhile, we're glad to be a part of this great city where our guests are loving a new found way of dining.”

As schools and many work places remain closed, work from home is still a reality for most people unless they are essential workers or medical professionals.

NY governor Andrew Cuomo promoting the use of face masks.

New York is slowly re-opening in what governor Cuomo calls “New York smart” ways. Several Indian-Americans have been enlisted in this re-birth of New York. Siddharth Mukherjee, assistant professor at Columbia University as well as a physician and author; and Satish K. Tripathi, the president of SUNY Buffalo, were named among the 15 members of the commission which is being chaired by Eric Schmidt, former CEO and executive chairman of Google and founder of Schmidt Futures.

The New York Forward Reopening Advisory Board will help guide the state’s reopening strategy. The board includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state including Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, chair of advisory firm Tandon Capital Associates, Chandrika Tandon and president and CEO of Hotel Association of New York City, Vijay Dandapani.

The resurgence of New York back to its glory as the centre of the business and arts world will entail many steps. Just this year the US Open is going to be held in Queens from August 31 to September 13. It will be held without fans, but will be broadcast live for TV and online audience.

Art lovers are also looking forward to the re-opening of New York’s world class museums and its iconic Broadway shows. With many talents brainstorming to solve these complex issues, New Yorkers and travelers alike can look forward to a resurgence of New York as an enriching place.

With unemployment at a record high in the United States, especially among women, Asian-American and immigrant-owned businesses, there are outreach events and webinars in many languages at nyc.gov/business.

The city has created various ways to help the affected population. One such initiative is grab-and-go meal hubs, which will continue to operate through the summer to solve food insecurity amid the pandemic. The food offering includes vegetarian and halal options.

Another initiative is the Emergency Older Adult Food Access Program which provides and delivers fresh, culturally-appropriate meals to older adults.

In New York, antibody tests are free for all City residents and open to those who have not had COVID-19 symptoms or a positive COVID-19 diagnostic test within the past two weeks.

Another recent law that assists immigrants is the Tenant Safe Harbor Act by which tenants cannot be evicted for unpaid rent if they have suffered financial hardship during the pandemic.

“As our city begins to recover from this challenging time, we want all immigrant New Yorkers to trust that they can seek the care they need without fear of immigration consequences, to be empowered by knowledge about their right to get support, and to know that their City has their back,” NY City mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Grand Central Terminal in blue and gold to honour NYers flattening the virus curve.

Many health and social services—including COVID-19 testing and care, emergency Medicaid, food assistance, tenant protection, and free legal help—are available to all New Yorkers regardless of immigration status, ability to pay, or employment status.

Indeed, in spite of so many ups and downs, New York remains the ultimate city for immigrants, a sanctuary city. A resource guide for immigrant communities is downloadable in several languages, including in Urdu and Bengali at nyc.gov/immigrants/coronavirus.

“Lady Liberty will always stand as a beacon to welcome the world—in the ultimate city of immigrants, we'll never give up the fight for freedom, equality, and opportunity for everyone” said de Blasio. “No matter where you come from, no matter what language you speak, no matter your religion, you’re welcome in New York City.”