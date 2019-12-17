#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty open record highs
Asian shares rise as 'phase one' US-China trade deal fans confidence
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Rupee rises 33 paise to 70.50 against USD in early trade
Home Views
Business

India vs Bharat: Why the present rural-urban market divide is flawed to the core

Updated : December 17, 2019 01:39 PM IST

A preliminary inquiry with various stakeholders suggests that there is material variation in the perception of people as to what constitutes 'Bharat' or 'Rural Market'.
A better alternative would be to follow a simple agriculture and allied industries economy and the rest of the economy categorisation.
India vs Bharat: Why the present rural-urban market divide is flawed to the core
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud charges

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud charges

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV