Considering that the Indian real estate and construction industries employ about 60-70 million workers as the second-largest employer, it becomes essential for the industry and respective governments (Central and States) to work together to ensure the availability of qualified and skilled personnel at the ground level, writes Boman Rustom Irani, President, CREDAI National.

India’s skilling landscape has evolved greatly in the past decade or so, with many specific initiatives and programs launched by the Central Government. These initiatives have been mainly to inculcate a nation-wide culture wherein upskilling is given due importance and priority.

In 2015, the Government launched the Skill India mission, which aimed at skilling millions of people through strategic and sustained vocational training, to be implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Today, various industries are benefiting from this as productivity, economic growth and entrepreneurship have grown to a comparatively more superior level due to availability of skilled labour.

In this context, Indian real estate has an even bigger role to play. This sector is expected to contribute massively to the PM’s vision of achieving the $5 trillion economy milestone, primarily led by strong thrust from the Government on Infrastructure and rise of emerging segments and also with robust growth of existing ones. Therefore, skilling construction workers has become a huge enabler not just for the individuals but the industry as well.

Considering that the Indian real estate and construction industries employ about 60-70 million workers as the second-largest employer, it becomes essential for the industry and respective governments (Central and States) to work together to ensure the availability of qualified personnel at the ground level. This should be in tune with the projected growth and rapid evolution of modern construction methods.

Upskilling workers not only bridges the demand-supply gap but also elevates and empowers individuals while reducing unemployment. Maximising capital utilisation and boosting the talents and efficiency of construction workers would also give vital government programmes like 'Housing for All' a huge impetus in the coming years. In this context, following are the key areas that the industry-government combine need to look at:

Encouraging Private Sector Participation in Skilling

NSDC was established to act as a facilitator of private sector participation in skilling. However, after more than a decade, the participation of corporates and industry is limited in the skilling eco system. There is a need to revisit the approach as the private sector is the potential employer for all beneficiaries. Offering non-financial incentives to the industry will encourage increased participation and create a multiplier effect.

Allowing Training at Construction Site

The current approach is the traditional model of skilling at established training centres which presents a significant challenge as it leads to a loss of daily wages for construction workers. Therefore, it is crucial for the government to reassess and enhance the overall approach of the Skill India mission. A revised approach that allows training at construction sites can significantly benefit construction workers by saving their time and daily wages, while also ensuring readily available access to the required equipment. Every year, a significant number of people enter this industry, which means that by providing them with training and upskilling opportunities, we are making a valuable contribution to India's progress.

Transforming Skilling Industry with Technology for Future Success

Like all other conventional academic systems, the integration of technology will revolutionise the skilling industry. Through the utilisation of digital tools and online platforms, individuals are provided with practical skills and knowledge, thereby enhancing scalability, and preparing them for emerging technologies. The construction industry stands to gain significant benefits from these enhanced technology features, including streamlined project management, increased productivity, and improved safety measures, etc and by adopting technology in the right percentage, the skilling industry has the potential to rapidly skill millions of individuals within a short span of time, bringing about a transformative change.

As India aims to become the "Skill Capital of the World," elevating the skilling ecosystem is imperative. The focus should not only be on quantity but also on the qualitative aspects of skilling. Upskilling, when executed correctly, yields great dividends, and represents a win-win situation for the Government and industry stakeholders. It empowers individuals, enhances employability, and contributes to the nation's progress. By collaborating and aligning efforts, the Government and industry stakeholders can shape a skilling ecosystem that sets new benchmarks for excellence and drives economic growth. Through these concerted efforts, we can unlock a brighter future for individuals, industries, and the nation.

—The author, Boman Rustom Irani, is President, CREDAI National. The views expressed are personal.