VIEW | India needs a balanced energy portfolio

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor

Mini In India’s energy transition, coal and gas have been the predominant players, while renewable energy contributes only 10 percent of India’s total power generation. In an emerging market like India, the country still uses over 80 percent of its coal for electricity generation and estimates reveal that approximately 70 percent of all electricity generated in 2021 came from coal.

Energy security isn’t conventionally spoken about to the same lengths as national security. However, for an emerging market such as India with a population slightly north of 1.4 billion, energy security is critical as the country is dependent on external sources.

The recently concluded Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) between the Indian Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, and his counterpart, US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm has signaled the robustness of the US-India energy partnership.

The synergy in energy between Washington and New Delhi offers immense opportunities in the areas of hydrocarbon exploration and production, energy storage and trade, emerging fuels–like biofuels and hydrogen, renewable energy, green hydrogen energy transition, and partnerships in the area of services, technology, manufacturing, and innovation.

As demonstrated by the four MoUs signed on the sidelines of the SCEP this month, there is a collaborative approach with the private sector to help tackle the pressing issues pertaining to climate action and energy security. A study by ORF America shows that India is reeling from both rising energy prices and electricity shortfalls. Rising oil prices will curtail India’s financial health, as the country is reliant on external supplies to meet 85 percent of its oil needs.

India needs a multifaceted approach to energy. The third largest economy, worth over $3 trillion (GDP) still has 240 million living in the dark. That’s a fifth of its population and more than the population of Brazil, the fifth largest geographic country. It’s very clear that India’s energy transition, will require a concerted effort to clean energy with wind, solar and hydrogen in focus, and solar will clearly emerge as the dominant source.

However, the elephant in the room will be coal, which is still the lion’s share of the country’s energy - a whopping over 51 percent of the total installed capacity in the energy sector in India comes from coal.

Studies show that India will consume 40 percent more coal over the next decade than now. In the coming decade, estimates reveal at least 40 percent more coal consumption will be on the mark for India. These trends are reflected in the draft version of the National Electricity Plan (NEP) released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

India has taken significant strides in its quest for sustainability, as both Washington and New Delhi have been working on concrete areas of cooperation, particularly in the clean energy space. India has focused on green energy, hydrogen, and electrification of vehicles and exploration and production of biofuel from alternative sources.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi at COP 26 pledged to achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2070, reach 500GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 and achieve 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030. India is on track with its promises in line with the Paris Climate Accords.

Mitigating the use of coal won’t be easy in a country like India, where apart from energy dependence, poorer states like Jharkhand have decades-old coal plants hence the challenge of diversifying the coal-dependent economy, would be the inevitable problem of alternative livelihoods for thousands. In addition, power cuts which have long been endemic in India will continue with a higher frequency with the closure of coal plants.

India’s vulnerability to climate change has put pressure on national and local governments to reduce fossil fuel use and hence just transition or the need to move away from coal to fossil fuels is gaining momentum. However, given the scale and the energy dependence, implementing just transition policies in India will take more than a decade or so. Given India’s dependence on coal, the clarion call is for clean coal, through carbon capture and having to retrofit old plants.

In summation, India will need to provide low-cost energy access to millions to support long-term growth, while fulfilling its responsibilities on the international scene (COP 26 and Paris Accords) to move towards cleaner sources.

However, to increase energy security, a multiprong approach that includes renewables, coal, and natural gas will be required. A careful energy portfolio is the need of the hour. Strategic partners like the United States, with energy investments and technological know-how, can help India with obtaining more affordable and reliable energy while mitigating environmental impacts.

(Nolty Theriot is Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Energy Lead. Akshobh Giridhirdas is the Lead-Strategic Communications at the US- India Strategic Partnership Forum)