India Investment: Returning hope for healthcare and life sciences in the year of new normals

A new world order under the current geo-political fragmentation and multilateral world is bringing India to the forefront. Its vaccine diplomacy, effective and cost-effective therapeutic solutions is a game changer.

The United Nations' population report in 2022 estimated that global life expectancy at birth fell to 71.0 years in 2021, mostly due to the impact of Covid-19. But the hope returns; 2023 will be the year when life expectancy first exceeds 2019 levels. So is the investment in the life sciences and healthcare sector in 2023 that is trending like the life expectancy and could exceed the 2019 levels.

2023: A Year of Newer Normal

2022 has brought new headwinds, some we haven’t even seen in over 40 years. The impact of these will be felt in 2023. However, the investment thesis with most investment managers in current scenario is more of a long- term view on healthcare infra which are less tied to economic cycles and an imminent slow-down globally.

Some of the investment risks that the sector still faces include rising real interest rates, increasing price inflation for healthcare products and services in the face of weakening in consumer spending, re-shoring the supply chains and the wars, both trade and territorial. Digital businesses are also going to be equally impacted. ESG and impact funding is waiting for deployment in 2023.

Which sectors to bet on in 2023

Inspite of our stock market indices going northwards, healthcare and life sciences sectors have been predominantly rerated in the secondary markets. Moreover, late stage exits at discount valuations and ‘autumn’ of PE funding during the pandemic are also now leading to valuations of the ventures settling down to international benchmarks.

2023 will see investor interest back into innovative pharma products, providers, payors, wellness and alternative therapies. Each of these sectors have their separate investment thesis. However, consumer demand into healthcare will only come back once consumer trust is restored by the players which has dipped to record lows during the pandemic denting their faith in medicine.

Two key drivers stand out for investments include firstly the government spending and policies, including India’s resolve to support the Global South as part of its health diplomacy, and secondly the ESG investments interest by global investors in a safe sector to face the global and regional headwinds to create sustainable infrastructure and innovative solutions. In addition, a couple of trump cards that India has are its demographics and its effective Covid vaccine development in record time.

Caveats and Warnings

Like in 2021, the emerging next wave of lockdowns due to emerging potent mutations, which seems unlikely though, could be one major risk. However, this looks very remote now for India. Many of the manpower-led business models in these sectors are still in the middle of no-man’s land nor are fully phygital in nature or are fully digital in nature as a pivot out of the pandemic.

As a result, such ventures are sub-optimal and not operating at scale. Given the tight valuations scenario and tussles, consolidation activity is weak and loss-funding for growth, a tight rope to walk for the ventures. A s the regulators are clamping down hard on gaps to regulate capital, 2023 will be a year where additional regulations and requirements will be imposed to protect investors in every class.

What Should ventures do to attract investments

When we first analysed Indian Healthcare and created the first of its kind India State Investment Heatmap in 2021, it was clearly evident that India is a sum of parts for healthcare and every state and region is so diverse that a single national-level business model can not be replicated from one state to another. This busted the myth that healthcare is uniform in India. A key takeaway for the ventures trying to grow their ventures nationally.

Now coming to investments, excessive capital raise for the dry days and higher valuations will be passe and inviting stringent terms and conditions by investors as capital is not chasing ventures, unlike pre-pandemic. Investors are now seeking clear path to profitability and growth rather than funded growth deals. In such a scenario, past valuations, benchmarks and ratios are no longer valid anymore. It is best to scale down funding intentions with clear scaling intentions for the ventures.

— The author, Kapil Kandelwal, is Managing Partner of Toro Finserve LLP, India’s First Healthcare Infrastructure Fund, and Director EquNev Capital Pvt Ltd.