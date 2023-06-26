View | India Inc shows signs of slowing in April-May but overall economy still holding up

If the economy as a whole is doing well and India Inc is seeing some softness that’s a welcome change from the K-shaped recovery one has seen since the outbreak of Covid. But, some caution about the pace of growth is merited. Exports and imports, while not falling, aren’t growing either. Subpar rains and a slowing global economy may spell more headwinds.

Two sets of data by private research companies are casting doubts about the pace of economic growth in the April-June quarter. Data from the jobs and staffing companies show that hiring slackened in April and May, while consumer durable companies and market research companies report a contraction in demand for consumer goods in these two months.

However, macro data like import growth show the economy is in fine fettle and is consuming a large quantity of capital goods imports while the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s employment index indicates that a record 4.1 million jobs were created from May 2022 to May 2023.