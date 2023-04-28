India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

In the case of India, one should expect softness to stay for the first six to nine months before the domestic economy bottoms out towards the second half of this year, writes Trideep Bhattacharya, Chief Investment Officer- Equities, Edelweiss Asset Management.

Slowing growth is a reality around the world currently and India is no exception. But the recessionary conditions globally may not last long and a rebound towards the end of this calendar year is likely. This was our projection at the beginning of calendar year 2023 and, four months into the year, things are panning out much in line with the script.

It is probably a time when we are facing more headwinds than tailwinds. A sweet time for investments, from a return point of view, would lie after some pain. The recession before the rebound is the theme for calendar year 2023.

This is because central banks are majorly focused on taming inflation by using monetary tools, which is making a further slowdown looks imminent. The slowdown, nonetheless, may vary from region to region.

In the case of India, one should expect softness to stay for the first six to nine months before the domestic economy bottoms out towards the second half of this year.

When one brings market valuations into the equation for India, the one-year forward PE multiples for the country look reasonable when compared with historical averages. The Nifty one-year forward PE (price to earnings) ratio is roughly about 18 times. If you compare it with the historical data, you will see the index has been in the range of plus or minus 5 per cent around the average. But the country's premium valuation over emerging market peers suggests India is a relatively expensive market based on historical PE averages.

This is where India faces a headwind from a foreign flow point of view.

At one end, central banks are trying to restrict inflation by hiking interest rates. But at the same time, they are making sure no accidents happen in the financial markets. A case in point is the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) rescue after the mini-banking scar and the quick marriage of Credit Suisse with UBS.

With the results season getting busy in India, we expect the slowdown to reflect on global-facing sectors. That slowdown would materialise in some form and gradually economies will bottom out over a period of time. The sweet time for investments would lie after that.

One sector that we like at this point from a slightly longer-term perspective is banking. Banking and financials are bit of a sweet spot, as the non-performing asset cycle is reversing as compared with three-four years ago. Credit growth in the economy has been reasonably strong and is picking up, which is a tailwind for banks, for lending and financials overall. Interest rates are also on the higher side, which may aid margins.

Add to that are reasonable valuations vis-a-vis other sectors. Net-net, we are positive on lending financials at this stage of the cycle from an economic point of view and we are overweight on this sector in our portfolios.

— The author, Trideep Bhattacharya, is Chief Investment Officer- Equities, at Edelweiss Asset Management Limited (EAML). The views expressed are personal.