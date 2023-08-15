Achieving financial independence remains an uphill battle for the rural women. It is hindered by deep-rooted gender norms, limited access to financial services, scarce economic opportunities, along with the drudgery of handling all domestic and family chores.

As we celebrate India's 77th Independence Day, it is crucial to reflect on the remarkable journey of the nation and its people, especially in achieving gender equality. In the diverse landscapes of rural India, where dreams face challenges, one inspiring tale stands out—the relentless pursuit of financial independence by rural women for themselves and their families.

Achieving financial independence remains an uphill battle for these women. It is hindered by deep-rooted gender norms, limited access to financial services, scarce economic opportunities, along with the drudgery of handling all domestic and family chores.

According to the Global Gender Gap Report of 2022, India ranks 135th out of 146 countries for women's participation in the workforce and gender equality. This indicates that despite witnessing rapid economic growth, it is essential to recognise the persistence of deep inequalities, particularly in rural regions.

A research study by McKinsey Global Institute reveals that equal work opportunities for women could boost India's GDP by 18 percent by 2025, contributing $700 billion to the economy. This underscores the pressing need for targeted interventions and inclusive policies that break down barriers, cultivate an enabling environment, and empower rural women to flourish and prosper.

Decentralised Renewable Energy

The advent of decentralised renewable energy (DRE) innovations has brought about a transformative change, particularly in the lives of rural women across India. DRE-based livelihood technologies are playing a pivotal role in addressing intermittent electricity issues and introducing mechanisation in the rural context, which significantly improves productivity in various sectors. This clean energy-powered technology market holds a substantial $50 billion opportunity in rural India.

As these innovations continue to gain momentum, they not only empower rural women financially but also contribute to a more inclusive and self-sustaining India.

To pull rural communities towards these innovations, the Indian government has been proactive in enhancing financial inclusion for rural women through various schemes. One such initiative is the Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajeevika), which provides financial support for women in Rajasthan to purchase DRE appliances, such as solar-powered refrigerators, through subsidies and credit assistance.

Additionally, the JEEViKA program in Bihar has been successful in mobilising nearly 10 million rural women into self-help groups, granting them access to finance and other essential services. Another notable endeavour is the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), which provides collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10,00,000 to small businesses, including women-led enterprises. The Prime Minister very recently highlighted that nearly 70 percent of these loans have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs.

As a result of such concerted efforts, women have established more than 11,862 micro-enterprises, comprising 37 percent of all micro-enterprises under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. These schemes have undoubtedly contributed to rural women's financial independence and their active involvement in India's progress. Nonetheless, achieving complete gender equality and empowering women in rural areas remains a significant challenge that requires sustained efforts and continued support from both, the government and society.

In conjunction with our government, the entrepreneurial landscape of India also plays a critical role in reshaping livelihood opportunities for rural women. By targeting livelihood activities that can happen in the vicinity of their homes, innovative entrepreneurs have created opportunities that help these women straddle their domestic and professional responsibilities. And, DRE plays a critical role in enabling this.

Startups such as Resham Sutra work with a vision to foster self-sufficiency and financial independence among underprivileged rural textile artisan communities. Their comprehensive solution around solar-powered machines not only promote sustainability but also improve efficiency and profitability in silk reeling, spinning and fabric production. These renewable energy-based rural livelihood-enabling machines have helped more than 15,000 rural women earn better livelihoods, mostly while working from home.

Another notable start-up, Khethworks , specialises in affordable and efficient solar-powered irrigation systems in India. Utilising solar energy, their innovation allows year-round irrigation for small landholdings and enables women farmers to take up horticulture and kitchen garden activities. To date, approximately 1,500 micro solar pumps have been deployed in India.

Moreover, programs like Powering Livelihoods, an initiative by Villgro and The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), help to scale these startups’ operations and widen their impact areas. The program supports Rural Experience Centers that showcase DRE innovations, and 'Pay as you go' initiatives for inclusive financing.

As per an analysis by CEEW , 70 percent of women entrepreneurs witness an increase in their annual income while more than 90 percent believe they possess the necessary knowledge and skills to become self-reliant. Based on the significant impact of such programs, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is now gearing up to introduce a new scheme to support DRE livelihoods and provide financial stability to rural women and their families.

Amidst the clamour of rural communities demanding higher prices for their produce lies an underlying need for stability in their cash flow, as they have faced challenges due to fluctuating business transactions influenced by market forces and climate change.

Nevertheless, rural women in India are making strides towards financial stability with the support of DRE innovations. Government initiatives, coupled with access to clean energy, enable them to explore entrepreneurial ventures, enhance their skills, and establish market connections. This Independence Day, it is essential to acknowledge the significance of gender equality and inclusivity in unlocking the untapped potential of rural women as crucial contributors to the nation's progress.

—The author, Kalyani Krishna, is Head, Diversity & Inclusion, at Villgro. The views expressed are personal