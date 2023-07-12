The 28 percent tax would be on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos, on the full value of bets placed with bookmaker/totalisator in the case of horse racing, and on the full value of bets placed in the case of online booking (and not on gross gaming revenue (GGR) as demanded by the industry.

The much awaited, at least by one vociferous section of the business community, long delayed, meeting of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council has finally concluded. This was the 50th meeting of the Council. It started off with some well justified back slapping and self-congratulations and release of a short video film to mark the GST journey and a first set of a special cover customised ‘My Stamp’. The GST Council has been a triumph.

The decisions taken in the golden jubilee meeting of the Council will have ramifications across industry- especially the online gaming industry which awaited with bated breath for clarity regarding the GST levy on the services rendered by them. The Council has unilaterally recommended that all three, namely, Casino, Horse Racing and Online Gaming would be taxed at 28 percent.

It has recommended the tax would be on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos, on the full value of bets placed with bookmaker/totalisator in the case of horse racing , and on the full value of bets placed in the case of online booking ( and not on gross gaming revenue ( GGR) as demanded by the industry) While the casino and the horse racing industry has not reacted strongly, the online gaming industry has expressed deep anguish.

The reaction is surprising since this decision was always expected as repeatedly hinted by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) officials. It should not be forgotten that this issue has been under intense debate from 2020 when the Group of Ministers (GoM) was first constituted to examine the matter. There has been close interaction with the industry over the last two years plus to understand their concerns. This was not a flippant decision- but taken after deep consideration.

The belief that this recommendation will result in the closing down of the online gaming industry is exaggerated. The online gaming industry in India is estimated to have grown to the worth of US$ 2.6 billion in 2022.The number of gamers stood at 50.7 crore with more than 15,000 game developers. The online gaming industry is big, growing rapidly and will ride over this challenge.

Yes, there will be an impact but not such that it will mean the death knell of the industry. Yes, there could be a possible movement of gamers to online platforms of other countries which tax the activity on GGR. The online gaming industry could do well to examine and address these concerns. It is not as if India will be the first country to have a levy on the full value of the bets placed -- France, Germany, Portugal, Poland have a similar practice. It should not be forgotten in the heat of the debate that this indirect tax will be passed on to the customers as are all other GST levies.

The implementation of this recommendation will take time as it will require amendment to the CGST Act and the SGST Act by all the states to bring within the fold online gaming and horse racing under GST.

The decision regarding the online gaming industry has almost overshadowed several other key recommendations of the 50th meeting. Cancer-related drugs are to proposed to be exempted as are medicines for rare diseases and food products for special medicinal purposes. Rates are to be brought from 18 percent / 12 percent to 5 percent on some items. All utility vehicles which meet specified parameters would now be subject to compensation cess levy.

On the services side, GST exemption has been proposed to satellite launch services to organisations in the private sector also. Food/beverages served in cinema halls independent of the cinema exhibition serves will be charged at 5 percent. However, if it is clubbed along with the sale of the cinema ticket, they would have a higher levy as imposed on service of exhibition of cinema.

A decision long awaited by the entire industry, namely the contours of the Goods & Services Tax Appellate Tribunal are finally reaching a conclusion. The Council has recommended the rules regarding the appointment and conditions of the President and Members of the Tribunal. The Council has also recommended that the provisions relating to the Finance Act 2023 pertaining to the Tribunal be notified with effect from 01.08.23. Hopefully this will mean that the other formalities of selecting the Tribunal members, setting up of benches in the States can start in right earnest.

Several other recommendations relating to trade facilitation have also been made ranging from relaxation in filing of annual returns, relating to the mechanism of input services distributor, refund to TCS to manual filing of appeal in certain situations have also been made.

Recommendations have also been made towards streamlining compliances in GST. The council has recommended issuance of notification prescribing special measures to be followed by manufactures of tobacco, pan masala & ‘other similar items’ for registration of machines. This is a step towards capacity-based taxation to thwart evasion- we will have to await to see how effective these measures will be.

Similarly, consequent to the drive to prevent credit being availed against fake invoices, the registration process has sought to be strengthened. Several rules are to be amended to tighten the process. While the intentions are good, this should not result in excessive administrative overreach. Several recommendations have also been made to deal with differences in ITC in the returns or where the output tax liability differs between the various returns filed by the registered persons.

Another issue which was reported to have been discussed was the recent notification under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) including Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) as one of the authorities who would have to share information. There are 25 such authorities notified under PMLA. GST has not been brought under PMLA- for this to happen, offences under GST will have to be notified as a scheduled offence under PMLA. This has not happened thus far.

Thus, this has been a busy Council meeting with a wide range of recommendations. We will have to await the notifications and circulars to examine the exact contours of the recommendations and its impact.

—The author, Najib Shah, is former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal.

