The 28 percent tax would be on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos, on the full value of bets placed with bookmaker/totalisator in the case of horse racing, and on the full value of bets placed in the case of online booking (and not on gross gaming revenue (GGR) as demanded by the industry.

The much awaited, at least by one vociferous section of the business community, long delayed, meeting of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council has finally concluded. This was the 50th meeting of the Council. It started off with some well justified back slapping and self-congratulations and release of a short video film to mark the GST journey and a first set of a special cover customised ‘My Stamp’. The GST Council has been a triumph.

The decisions taken in the golden jubilee meeting of the Council will have ramifications across industry- especially the online gaming industry which awaited with bated breath for clarity regarding the GST levy on the services rendered by them. The Council has unilaterally recommended that all three, namely, Casino, Horse Racing and Online Gaming would be taxed at 28 percent.