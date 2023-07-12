CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsTax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Read Time6 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Najib Shah  Jul 12, 2023 12:52:34 PM IST (Published)

The 28 percent tax would be on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos, on the full value of bets placed with bookmaker/totalisator in the case of horse racing, and on the full value of bets placed in the case of online booking (and not on gross gaming revenue (GGR) as demanded by the industry.

The much awaited, at least by one vociferous section of the business community, long delayed, meeting of the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council has finally concluded. This was the 50th meeting of the Council. It started off with some well justified back slapping and self-congratulations and release of a short video film to mark the GST journey and a first set of a special cover customised ‘My Stamp’. The GST Council has been a triumph.

The decisions taken in the golden jubilee meeting of the Council will have ramifications across industry- especially the online gaming industry which awaited with bated breath for clarity regarding the GST levy on the services rendered by them. The Council has unilaterally recommended that all three, namely, Casino, Horse Racing and Online Gaming would be taxed at 28 percent.
It has recommended the tax would be on the face value of the chips purchased in the case of casinos, on the full value of bets placed with bookmaker/totalisator in the case of horse racing , and on the full value of bets placed in the case of online booking ( and not on gross gaming revenue ( GGR) as demanded by the industry) While the casino and the horse racing industry has not reacted strongly, the online gaming industry has expressed deep anguish.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X