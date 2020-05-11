  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

In Kashmir, New Delhi needs to look beyond its nose

Updated : May 11, 2020 09:32 AM IST

New Delhi needs to be asking itself if the time hasn’t come to look beyond purely coercive tools, like internet shutdowns and restrictions on political activity.
The Union government would do well to begin a serious dialogue with political forces in and outside the state on what a meaningful way forward might be.
In Kashmir, New Delhi needs to look beyond its nose

You May Also Like

Reliance Industries m-cap crosses Rs 10 lakh crore; RIL stock surges above Rs 1,600 apiece for first time since January

Reliance Industries m-cap crosses Rs 10 lakh crore; RIL stock surges above Rs 1,600 apiece for first time since January

Over 1 lakh migrants to return to UP on 114 trains by Saturday night: Official

Over 1 lakh migrants to return to UP on 114 trains by Saturday night: Official

Hyundai restarts production at Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on day 1

Hyundai restarts production at Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement