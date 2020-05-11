Politics In Kashmir, New Delhi needs to look beyond its nose Updated : May 11, 2020 09:32 AM IST New Delhi needs to be asking itself if the time hasn’t come to look beyond purely coercive tools, like internet shutdowns and restrictions on political activity. The Union government would do well to begin a serious dialogue with political forces in and outside the state on what a meaningful way forward might be. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365