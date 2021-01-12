Politics In Biden's Justice League -- Vanita Gupta's new role at a challenging time in America Updated : January 12, 2021 08:18 AM IST Vanita Gupta will be the first woman of color to become the Associate Attorney General if confirmed. Currently, she is the President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the nation’s leading civil and human rights coalition. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply