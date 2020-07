Companies cannot push a pause button on capability building. As businesses around the world postpone and cancel in-person meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the moment belongs to virtual learning. Indeed, coronavirus and the resultant lockdowns have caused unprecedented disruption across businesses. It has sent the world hurtling into a state of chaos. More significantly it has forced HR professionals to rethink their roles and contributions in an organisation.

As new work cultures are being forced upon businesses because of COVID-19, most organisations are going digital and relying on remote working. A substantial increase in the use of digital delivery, globally, is underway across all segments of the workforce, from frontline managers to senior leaders to executives and even select blue-collar(eds).

Around the world, organisations are using digital learning to emphasise on working together. As the teams have become distant, struggling to work remotely and in different time zones, the companies are conducting online sessions/courses through videoconferencing to make the teams comfortable with the ‘new normal’. These are some of the good arguments for placing additional emphasis on digital learning as the number of people working remotely, has seen a sudden rise.

In India, where travel restrictions and work-from-home policies have been in place for weeks, digitally-enabled experiences create new benefits—the core being, increased sense of community, purpose, and focus on people when they are far from companies' sight.

One of the biggest concerns for organisations is lower productivity in certain roles during continued remote working and this calls for constant training/upskilling. It takes immense effort to ensure every individual is invested to learn about the emerging topics, technologies and drives digital advancement to not only move up the value chain but also increase productivity.

Leadership and HR managers also play a critical role in keeping their teams motivated and informed. The need is to go that extra mile, beyond what is already happening. After all, in this nationwide lockdown, people are upholding the best of both the worlds—personal and professional. Organisations that are not used to having a remote workforce will need to start thinking about how they will share knowledge differently and lead virtually.

An efficient learning and development program can really improve employee retention. As per a study, 93 percent of employees say they will stay longer at a company when the company invests in their career development.

Similarly, with customer satisfaction. It has always been a vital consideration for any business, but in difficult times, it is arguably even more important. A well-trained staff member will have necessary knowledge and skills to handle customer queries as efficiently as possible. The need of the hour, for every HR professional, is to act fast in these tough times. Most importantly, they will need to understand the training needs of the organisation. I recommend the following steps for an efficient L&D strategy.

Review and Develop: Review current training programs and understand what opportunities are available to improvise, as per requirements. Encourage a continuous learning mindset and share information on digital working, remote working guidelines and virtual leadership.

Implement: Today's training will be largely digital—virtual workshops, interaction, personal engagement, the app led discussions, etc. It is critical for organizations to affirm that the business is 'online ready', everyone has access to the network as well as the tools they need.

Evaluate and redesign: Collect feedback and information to identify any areas that need improvement and revise for the next session and future programs. It is very important to remember that there is a human element attached. Time to bring alive "Digital Empathy".

It is important that we recognise the significance of employee learning and development during these crucial times. It is critical to conduct extensive L&D programs to keep employees engaged and enhance their morale and productivity.