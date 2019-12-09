#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Hyderabad rape encounter highlights a city’s struggle between feudal and modern mindsets

Updated : December 09, 2019 01:06 PM IST

Many women activists were unhappy about the encounter – but faced with public fury – many could not muster enough courage to express themselves openly.
The issue is whether you can have a feudal social set up in a capitalist environment which can flourish only when there is rule of law.
