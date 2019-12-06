#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Legal

Hyderabad encounter: Let's choose between Gandhi and Godse — once for all

Updated : December 06, 2019 04:03 PM IST

The Indian public has largely appreciated Gangajal and Singham kind of justice, because deep down we all want the truth to prevail and criminals to be punished.
The BJP leaders like Uma Bharti, who commended the act of Cyberabad police, did not seek trial and justice by the UP police in Unnao case.
Hyderabad encounter: Let's choose between Gandhi and Godse — once for all
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across businesses

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across businesses

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV