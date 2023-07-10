Advances in skills assessment, benchmarking and measurement online are giving companies objective insights to build competitive capabilities from within, by understanding who needs to learn what, to do their job and benefit the business.

The skills landscape is transforming as more working professionals and college students go online to build job-relevant skills. Campuses are turning hybrid, while enterprises are revitalising their talent strategy with a “skills-first” approach. These changes are paving the way for something much bigger -- an India where talent can rise from anywhere-- and there are these five emerging skill development trends that level the playing field, giving more Indians access to equal opportunities.

Trend 1: India Inc. is pivoting to a skills-first talent strategy

Companies across sectors are strengthening talent pipelines internally by equipping employees with critical skills to drive business impact, counter talent shortages and reduce costs. They are doing this through “skills-first” learning, which focuses on role-based skill development centred around the employee. Here “career paths” replace “learning paths.” Skills are matched to each role, helping team members do their job successfully, but with a longer runway – enterprises are showing employees how they can advance as they contribute to the organisation through a career progression framework.

Advances in skills assessment, benchmarking and measurement online are giving companies objective insights to build competitive capabilities from within, by understanding who needs to learn what, to do their job and benefit the business.

A skills-first strategy is also opening up opportunities for enterprises to groom high-potential employees for new roles, acting as a lever for internal mobility, and allowing companies to look beyond traditional hiring pools.

This approach to upskilling and reskilling is creating a sustainable talent strategy for retention that is relevant for India -- Microsoft’s Work Trend Index Pulse Report 2022 shows 90 percent of employees in India (against 76 percent globally), would stay at their company longer if they could benefit more from learning and development opportunities.

Trend 2: Industry educators are creating talent pools at scale

A growing number of Indian employers are creating industry micro-credentials online to fill real-world skill gaps, making learners job-ready in just a few months. Globally, we have seen the rapid rise of industry micro-credentials, with companies like Google and IBM helping people worldwide develop entry-level skills for fast-growing digital jobs. Now, made-for-India industry micro-credentials are addressing skill gaps in the Indian context.

Experts at companies like Tally, Hero Mindmine and PwC have created entry-level courses that equip learners with specific, high-demand finance skills, developing a talent pool for their larger industry. After identifying a massive demand for finance professionals with a knowledge of Goods and Services Tax (GST), PwC India launched two entry-level courses to prepare learners from diverse backgrounds for thousands of tax-related roles in India. Larsen & Toubro, the Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, recently launched online specialisations in Power Systems , under its learning and skilling brand--L&T EduTech. The program aims to create a job-ready talent pool of skilled professionals for India’s infrastructure development space.

This trend is effectively connecting classroom learning to industry needs, overcoming faculty and location constraints. Institutes from Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Madhya Pradesh to KL deemed to be University in Andhra Pradesh have integrated online industry micro-credentials to improve employability and secure faster job outcomes for students – a recent Coursera survey found 85 percent of employers in India were more likely to hire a candidate who has earned one for an entry-level role.

Trend 3: Blended campuses

The future of higher education is hybrid. With changes to government regulations, higher education institutions can now offer 40 percent of credits in any category through appropriate online courses which they have full autonomy to select. Vastly expanding global high-quality content that counts as credit is allowing colleges to broaden the choices available to students, close curricula gaps, and increase industry-relevant learning.

In addition to the core subjects taught by faculty on campus, universities are offering stand-alone online elective courses or specialisations for emerging technologies and multidisciplinary skills. Blended learning is also becoming a valuable resource to optimise faculty time – teachers are adding on specific modules to supplement their teaching and flipping the classroom, where students learn a topic online and class time is utilised for discussion, problem solving and collaborative work.

Trend 4: Geography is history – no borders for talent

Location is no longer dictating choice and opportunity, either to learn or to work. The digital skills Indian learners are developing online are connecting them to growing digital jobs that can be done remotely. Demand for digital skills is driving remote work across Europe, US and Asia, growing talent mobility and opening up wider job opportunities in Asia. Malaysia has become the latest country to welcome digital nomads .

Without location constraints, employers have a much wider pool to choose from. As Rajkamal Vempati, Head Human Resources at Axis Bank, observed at a recent event, “Geography is History.” Axis Bank is knocking down location barriers in its search for skilled, employable talent. In a pilot initiative, the bank is accessing Coursera’s industry-certified talent pool of campus learners across India to find candidates for specific skill requirements.

New ecosystems are emerging to match candidates based on capabilities and applied skills built online -- a potential game changer that will open up visibility and equal opportunities for Indians across regions.

Trend 5: Wanted ESG and Green Skills

More businesses are building capacity and investing in skills for green jobs as they increase their commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. The greening of jobs in traditional industries, and new roles in emerging green sectors are fueling this shift, as demand grows for clean energy and the Indian government strengthens support for a green transition.

Conglomerates and companies in sectors like BFSI, consulting and ITeS are developing digital green skills internally, as they shift to sustainable ways of taking their business into the future. Colleges are upgrading their curriculum in step. Indian institutes offering civil engineering degrees, for instance, are integrating the latest online courses from global experts on subjects like smart cities and renewable energy, helping students stay ahead of the curve.

New priorities are changing the learning landscape. Companies are thinking skills-first to future-proof their business. Universities are linking education to career outcomes to help students build skills employers need. Online skill development is accelerating progress towards these goals, closing skill gaps and preparing Indians wherever they are, to benefit from rising opportunities in the digital economy.

— The author, Raghav Gupta, is Managing Director, India & APAC, Coursera, The views expressed are personal.