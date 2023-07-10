Advances in skills assessment, benchmarking and measurement online are giving companies objective insights to build competitive capabilities from within, by understanding who needs to learn what, to do their job and benefit the business.

The skills landscape is transforming as more working professionals and college students go online to build job-relevant skills. Campuses are turning hybrid, while enterprises are revitalising their talent strategy with a “skills-first” approach. These changes are paving the way for something much bigger -- an India where talent can rise from anywhere-- and there are these five emerging skill development trends that level the playing field, giving more Indians access to equal opportunities.

Trend 1: India Inc. is pivoting to a skills-first talent strategy

Companies across sectors are strengthening talent pipelines internally by equipping employees with critical skills to drive business impact, counter talent shortages and reduce costs. They are doing this through “skills-first” learning, which focuses on role-based skill development centred around the employee. Here “career paths” replace “learning paths.” Skills are matched to each role, helping team members do their job successfully, but with a longer runway – enterprises are showing employees how they can advance as they contribute to the organisation through a career progression framework.