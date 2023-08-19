In 2010, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) sued hi-profile Silicon Valley tech companies including Apple, Intel, and Google for agreeing not to “cold call” or poach one another’s highly skilled engineers. The DOJ found e-mails in which top executives of these companies expressed their dissatisfaction whenever the agreement was not honoured. In 2015, the companies settled the case and a follow-on class action for$415 million (INR 3,400 crores), which was then paid to over 64,000 affected employees.

Similarly, in 2017, leading digital animators, including Walt Disney, Lucasfilm, Pixar, DreamWorks, Sony Pictures settled the claims for $169 million (INR 1,400 crores) for entering into the no-poaching/ wage fixing agreements (NPAs).

Skilled employees are a crucial component for any successful business and to retain them, companies often adopt various practices either by contractual obligations, specials perks or no-poaching agreements (NPAs) with their competitors. NPAs are arrangements between employers that restrict the hiring or solicitation of each other's employees and/ or agreement to fix the level of employees' pay (wages) or other employee benefits.

Recently, the media reported that some of the leading business groups in India have entered into NPA such that they will not hire talent from each other. But the question here is whether such agreements restricts competition in labour market and is against free market principles? The answer lies in competition laws.

Competition/ antitrust authorities around the world have increasingly scrutinising and taking action against NPAs as they believe that such agreements harms competition in the labour market by reducing employee mobility and suppressing wages and making it more difficult for new businesses to enter the market, as they will have a harder time hiring qualified employees.

The US antitrust authorities have decades of experience dealing with NPAs across a range of sectors, including technology, health care, and others. In 2016, the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission issued joint guidance on NPAs, a significant policy shift in this area, making it clear that they will now start criminally investigating and prosecuting such agreements. Following this, in October 2022, the DOJ secured its first criminal NPA conviction against VDA, a healthcare staffing company that allegedly colluded with a competitor not to recruit or hire each other’s nurses and not to raise nurse wages.

In Europe, while the European Commission (EC) has not been traditionally focused on labour markets, several member states, including France, Spain, and Germany etc, have already taken enforcement actions against NPAs on the basis that these constitute cartels.

For example, in 2017, three French flooring companies were fined a total of EUR 302 million (Rs 2,800 crores) for entering into NPA. Now, this trend is also dawning: the EC and the UK competition authority (CMA) have signalled that the developments in the US will be closely observed, and that this area is likely to attract high-profile investigations and further enforcement locally in the coming years.

Indian competition law is modelled on US and EU competition laws. While the Competition Act, 2002 (as amended) does not expressly cover NPAs, the same can be examined by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) under Section 3(3) which deals with anti-competitive horizontal agreements including cartels, as these agreements determine the compensation of employees and limit or control the supply of skilled labour in the employment marketplace.

Further, post the amendment to the Competition Act, the HR/ consulting firms facilitating such deals for companies can also fall foul of competition law. From a competition law perspective, companies that compete to hire or retain employees are competitors in the employment marketplace, regardless of whether the firms make the same products or compete to provide the same services.

With employee mobility at an all-time high, retaining key employees is increasingly challenging. Traditional mechanisms are certainly imperfect tools, but illegal agreements like NPAs are not an improvement. While the CCI is yet to decide a case involving NPAs; companies, recruiters, and human resource (HR) professionals should be mindful of the competition law when establishing employment policies to make sure they don’t fall foul of the laws as that will result in significant fines, both for companies and their officers.

In sum, an employer that takes a careful approach and crafts narrow solutions (i.e., carefully drafted employment agreements) stands a good chance of lawfully retaining its valuable employees, or at least keeping them away from competitors.

—The author, Vaibhav Choukse, is Head of Antitrust and Competition Law Practice of J Sagar Associates (JSA), a leading national law firm in India. The views expressed are personal.