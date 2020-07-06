Aviation How travel distribution and GDS systems are being disrupted: one click at a time Updated : July 06, 2020 02:26 PM IST A GDS system is like an online store where inventory (namely: airline seats and schedules) are displayed electronically. For airlines, GDS systems are the most expensive channel of distribution—but also ones that bring in the highest yielding traffic. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply