#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Unwind

How to navigate Indian English — eight steps to get you started

Updated : December 06, 2019 07:17 PM IST

The strangeness, however, takes on another dimension when watching a Hindi movie with English subtitles.
The acronyms in Indian newspapers can be a perplexing whirlwind of utter nonsense.
How to navigate Indian English — eight steps to get you started
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV