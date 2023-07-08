CNBC TV18
Zoomed Out | Here is an expert's take on how to maximise returns on real estate investment

By Akhil Gupta  Jul 8, 2023 7:05:11 AM IST (Published)

In order to make informed investment decisions in this dynamic market, it is crucial to conduct thorough research, set clear goals assessing your risk tolerance and keep exploring different strategies to maximise your returns.

Post-pandemic Indian real estate is rapidly approaching stability. The demand for more spacious homes, largely attributed to the rising popularity of hybrid work culture, opens doors for ample investment opportunities. A strategised approach to real estate investments will enable you to make the most out of the dynamic market. 

Debunking Myths: First homes can yield financial benefits
There is a common misconception that buying a first home is primarily intended for end-use and may not offer substantial financial benefits. However, this notion overlooks the potential profitability that can be gained from a well-informed investment approach. By carefully evaluating market conditions, location factors, and growth potential, it is possible to identify areas with favourable market conditions that can provide lucrative returns on your investment.
By challenging these common myths and embracing a strategic approach to first home investments, you can unlock the full potential of real estate as a wealth-building opportunity. It is perfectly okay to stay on rent while you have a property that can be rented out. 
