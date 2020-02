The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced that they are considering permitting new, privately owned entities in the payment processing business that would compete with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which is a central bank-owned, not-for-profit entity that dominates this space now. If such new entities indeed come up, it will be a paradigm shift in India’s payment landscape. The RBI has announced a radical reform as it opens up the opportunity for private sector participation in payment infrastructure, which, so far has been a government monopoly. At the same time, we have to examine the issues related to the technological and commercial model of such a new entity to assess if it makes sense for private, return-seeking capital would ever be deployed behind this idea.

A payment transaction, at its core, is the transfer of value from one value container to another. Value container is anything that stores economic value – the simplest example is currency notes and bank accounts. More complex examples are (prepaid) cards, mobile wallets, etc. When an individual (or an organisation) is making a non-cash payment, eg. payment through cheques or electronic methods, it is essentially instructing another entity, most commonly a bank, to transfer value from its own container of value to another’s. A payment transaction, thus, entails a message followed by the actual transfer of value, which in the parlance of the business, is called clearing and settlement. All payment platforms are, therefore, a combination of a standardised messaging system and a clearing and settlement system. If a new payment processing entity is to come up, it will have to set up a new messaging, clearing and settlement platform.

The most common, non-cash container of value is a bank account. Making a payment between two bank accounts involves debiting the payer’s account and crediting the payee’s account. Currently, there are eight separate platforms through which this can happen – MICR code-based (which forms the basis of payments made through cheques), Visa / Mastercard based which are used for debit card payments when cards are issued by these payment associations, Rupay-based system for the Rupay cards, IFS code-based (which forms the basis of NEFT and RTGS payments), IMPS, UPI, and Aadhar / India stack-based platforms.

Essential characteristics

Any new payment processing entity will have to set up a platform competing with established ones. There are three essential characteristics of any payment platform that determines its success – cost, convenience, and security. The new platform will have to compete with the established ones on these parameters. Cost competitiveness depends largely on the scale of the business. A new entity will always be at a disadvantage against the established ones on scale, at least initially. Convenience and security are dependent on technology and given the advances in digital technologies, we can imagine a new player coming up innovative technological platforms that can match the existing ones in convenience and security notwithstanding the years of experience of the established platforms that would have allowed them to improve on convenience and security.

The commercial challenge to the new entity will be significant. Establishing the platform and scaling it up will require significant investments. All payment platforms also have operational costs in running them. The new entity is expected to be supported by private capital, which will demand returns on investments. This will be challenging in the current environment. There are two main reasons to doubt the commercial viability of any new entity.

First, the new entity will have to compete with NPCI, which is a large, established, and scaled up player, which is a not-for-profit business. It will have cost advantage vis-a-vis a new competitor due to its sheer scale and since it does not am to make profits can undercut the new entity into unviability. Competition between a state-backed non-profit and a private capital-backed for-profit entity is a non-starter. One way to address this issue is to convert NPCI into a for-profit entity and make it compete with new entrants for capital and business. Maybe the RBI (which owns the NPCI) could consider this.

The second reason is the general drift in the policy environment with respect to payment. Policymakers rightly regard electronic payment as a national interest and want to promote it. However, the means of promotion is to make these payments free. The recent mandate of doing away with merchant discounts (MDR) is an eminent example of this approach. It fails to recognise that payment transactions involve costs and someone has to bear them. Further, private capital invested in payment business expects a reasonable return, which is not easy to deliver if there are such regulations on transactions.

India has seen a thriving startup ecosystem in payments. These energetic, venture capital-backed, technologically savvy startups feel constrained as many parts of the payment system are inaccessible to them due to regulation. The RBI’s announcement is a major reformist step that can breathe a new life into this ecosystem. It must follow up its announcement with other changes that enhance the commercial viability of these new payment-processing entities. If it does not do so, this great reform measure may not yield any results. It must remember the payment bank experience.