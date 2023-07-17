Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Most industry experts believe that fraud exists anywhere between 10-15 percent and is being discovered across lines of the business.

The rapidly changing nature of doing business has thrust the economy into a new era fuelled by digitisation and the many wonders of technology, the newest in the basket being AI. Digitisation has acted as a catalyst for growth in the insurance sector as well. However, it has not been without its drawbacks.

The Indian insurance sector is experiencing a surge in fraudulent activities, particularly within the health and life insurance segments, in recent years. This rise in fraudulent practices can be attributed to not just the advent of technology but also includes the shift to remote working following the pandemic, which has weakened control measures.

Recent analysis indicates that fraudsters are increasingly becoming technology-savvy, finding newer ways to perpetrate fraud.

When old meets new, but not in a good way

As the sector progresses, significant innovation has further accelerated the adoption of technology across the value chain, enabling the industry to be sensitive and responsive to the needs of the customer base. While the newfound sensitivity has benefited the productivity and customer and intermediary service, insurers have also increased their exposure to fraud and the consequent adverse financial and reputational impact.

Most industry experts believe that fraud exists anywhere between 10-15 percent and is being discovered across lines of the business. At a time when new fraud trends are emerging, traditional frauds continue to carry on as before and are still a significant concern for the sector.

While respondents from the life insurance segment indicated fraudulent claims, forgery, and application fraud, respondents from health insurance indicated fabricated treatment records, bills and medical documents, misrepresentation of facts like increase in length of stay, outdoor patient treatment converted to the indoor patient department, and formation of fake small & medium enterprises (SME) as the top concerns.

On the other hand, respondents from motor claims observed fraudulent activities with regards to misrepresentation of facts, fabrication of documents, implantation of driver or vehicle and in property claims frauds pertaining to misrepresentation of quantity and quality of material lost or destroyed were observed.

Frauds on account of the dishonesty of employees or intermediaries in the form of premium syphoning or fake/ forged reimbursement claims, claims fraud and issuance of fake policy by external entities were also detected.

Tainted relationship with the customer

Fraud in insurance results in the loss of consumer and shareholder confidence, posing a significant reputation threat to individual insurers and the insurance sector as a whole. It also has the potential to impact economic stability. Therefore, it is crucial to understand the nature of fraud and take steps to minimise operational vulnerabilities.

To tackle this concern, the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has stipulated a number of key measures to be taken to address the various risks faced.

Tackling the issue on all fronts

To tackle this concern, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has stipulated a number of key measures to address the various risks faced by insurers. In a circular dated January 2013, the IRDAI introduced the ‘Insurance Fraud Monitoring Framework’. All insurance companies are required to establish an ‘Anti-Fraud Policy”, categorising frauds as Policyholder Fraud and/or Claims Fraud, Intermediary Fraud, and Internal Fraud. Insurers need to create an integrated fraud management framework built on a robust foundation of a well-articulated strategy and aligned with the operating model.

To enable this, there is a need to establish a holistic ecosystem for data and information sharing among insurers. Such an ecosystem can be powered by third-party companies, insurance associations, or the regulatory body, which can pool together publicly available data and shared information from insurers.

Implementing an effective fraud-risk management strategy, enabled by the right structure, governance model, rigorous fraud-risk assessment, and robust fraud prevention and detection strategies, can significantly mitigate fraud risks within the insurance sector.

The road ahead

The insurance sector faces widespread fraud, and the lack of protective measures hinders insurers’ ability to combat these illicit activities. The absence of an effective system for punishing fraudsters exacerbates the issue. Although the financial consequences of fraud in the insurance industry are widely recognised, it is important to acknowledge its adverse impact on honest customers and the national economy.

Insurance fraud contributes to rising premiums and can hinder insurance accessibility due to increased rates resulting from fraudulent activities. It is imperative to safeguard the interests of insurers and policyholders by officially designating and categorising insurance fraud as a punishable offence under the Insurance Act of 1938.

—The author, Gopal Balachandran, is CFO & CRO at ICICI Lombard General Insurance. The views expressed are personal.