There was a street that housed multiple start-ups, where continuous month-long hackathons were taking place. Two café’s that were opening up on this street put out boards attracting the entrepreneurs to their doors.

The first café’s board read—‘Our coffee keeps you active for longer and we will give you a 10% discount on each cup you buy from us.’

The second café’s board read—‘Coffee that tastes so good, you’ll be energised to keep coming back. For each coffee drinker you bring, one cup is on us’.

After a couple of months, one of the café’s earned 80% of the total café sales on the street.

Which café do you think it was? (I’ll reveal who and why them, within the next 649 words)

First rule—To grow sustainably we need build for tomorrow

Why do we like magic? Is it because it’s an art form that makes the unnatural feel real? Or because the magician unveils a trick that you subconsciously wanted to witness?

It’s the latter.

Building sustainable businesses require you to know what your customer will need before they ask for it.

When we analyse the growth in start-ups, we should study customers behaviours in all of them. Observe any successful social media application. The front end is crystal clear to the user. For every time they interact they’ll be gratified with likes and comments. Now analyse the application over the last year, and see how each technical update is pre-emptive to what a consumer might want, which in return lead to the high retention and the scale of downloads applications witness.

The key is to know what your customer wants before they ask for it.

Educate your consumers how they are growing through your company, in order to instil both trust and loyalty for a long-term association. Don’t search too far for examples, and turn to your smartwatches, fitbits, or any gadget tracking your movement, and rewarding you with comments when you exceed your past performance, and then using machine learning to encourage you to do more, and better.

There’s a pivotal focus on the backend of ventures which need to be managed too. What the pandemic has reiterated to each start-up is that businesses should focus on feeling good before they aim to look good.

The difference is simply that to feel good you need to build sustainability as the number one priority.

It’s difficult to be profitable from day one, but go in knowing your unit economics, or you’ll soon find your venture with weaker legs to stand on.

As we scale ventures the growth isn’t only attributed to the increased users who are benefiting from your products offerings but by strong know-how on how each spend should not just lead to non-linear growth that isn’t comfortable to maintain.

The key here is to maintain your growth trajectory with a keen eye on maintaining that your marketing spends don’t exceed your potential to serve quality and consistency.

To sum up, the fourth and fundamental attribute that enables success in ventures is the team, its delegation and capability to juggle.

Despite any sector, geography and stage, what remains common in all the founders is acknowledging their weak points and allocating outsourced teams and mentors to make up for this. Additionally, the ability to be able to juggle roles in order to manage expenses until the luxury of onboarding team members who can spread the bandwidth.

A key to analyse team allocation is by defining what your cost-centre is in your organisation and what is categorised as a revenue generator.

While the revenue generation is easily identified as your core customer, bifurcated by those easy to acquire and easy to retain; the cost centre is where concentration needs to be set. To analyse cost centres, a team should appoint mentors for areas that are a weak point in terms of skill-set that are directly related to growing the revenue or increasing the avenues of revenue centres. This is a company level introspection that should take place at each growth curve of a company. A growth-curve can easily be categorised as a funding cycle and the cost-centres should therefore be tended to one funding cycle before it is needed, to stay ahead of the curve, and hence accelerate your businesses during or after COVID-19.

Now, which café secured 80 percent of the sales?

Did you scroll down before to read the answer or did you wait till the end of the article?

It’s all about determining, whether you believe in short-term or long-term growth. Compounded interest is where the fun, learning and earning begins, and this is why the second café won over the first.

Much like they built a proposition that promised long-term gains to their customers, beyond today’s need, and hence, to themselves by gaining more customers, you too should build not only focussing on sales per day but loyalty and trust for tomorrow.

To accelerate today, build for tomorrow.