The transaction

SPAC’s are essentially an investment structure formed by sponsors with the sole purpose of raising funds to acquire another company. Also known as ‘blank check companies’, SPAC’s carry no operating history and raise capital via an IPO without identifying a target acquisition. Large institutional investors are instead enticed by the acquisition strategy and management team’s expertise in a certain business or industry. Regulations outline that if an acquisition cannot be completed within two years, the SPAC must return the funds to the investor.

Once the target is identified, the proposed acquisition is required to be approved by the SPAC investors. In the event that it is rejected, investors are able to redeem 100 percent of their shares; otherwise, the SPAC and the target business combine into a publicly-traded operating company (“De-SPAC transaction”). SPACs, therefore, provide investors an entry ticket to a future deal or an option to walk away after one has been tabled.

Sponsor and Investor perspective

In July, Private Equity mogul Bill Ackman raised a record $4 billion for a SPAC, enough to let him reportedly approach Airbnb about a merger. Despite this not progressing, the notion of a SPAC swallowing a company of that size is significant. Successful acquisitions, however, have more typically centered around high-growth companies with disruptive technologies and big potential, even if at a pre-revenue stage. Examples include Virgin Galactic and electric automakers like Fisker even though they are yet to have any cars available for sale. The process for sponsors can be hugely lucrative with an industry average return of 20 percent of the SPAC’s founder shares for their part. This would involve managing the selection, raising funds from institutional investors, overseeing the acquisition process, and coordinating the regulatory and legal approvals. These returns dwarf any total expense in setting up the structure.

On the other hand, investing in a SPAC is arguably a risk-free option for institutional investors. The terms governing the SPAC are likely to contain various nuances that ensure optimal outcomes including warrants designed to capitalise on volatility and any surge in value. Moreover, pre-acquisition their investment is housed in a trust where it will earn interest until a merger is completed. Once complete, the investors are able to redeem their stock for a proportionate share of the cash in the trust. This essentially amounts to buying a SPAC share when it’s trading at a discount. If the SPAC deal falls through the shareholder can redeem their shares and receive the trust value, and if the deal is a success and the shares trade higher than the trust value, investors can sell at the market price. Also, the returns are fast. In a traditional IPO, investors often face a six-month lockup during which time they cannot sell their shares. With a SPAC, they can trade positions with long-term institutional holders at the outset of the deal.

SPAC’s and the opportunity for tech companies

The SPAC route has a number of advantages for tech companies too. The process for a traditional IPO in respect to registrations, detailed financial disclosures and scrutiny can be extensive. In addition, high investment banking fees and far-reaching roadshows attempting to convince a large, diverse group of investors can be replaced by submitting less onerous financial projections and negotiating a fixed price with one party, all executable in a far shorter time frame.

Moreover, SPAC’s are products tuned for unstable times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, empowering companies to raise capital to fire growth despite market turbulence. Tech companies can avoid being exposed to volatile markets and uncertain valuations, but still see a huge payday as is the case through an IPO. An example of this was Opendoor raising over $1 billion through a SPAC sponsored by legendary Silicon Valley investor Chamath Palihapitiya and institutional investors including BlackRock. This is in spite of posting a net loss of $118 million for the first half of 2020, down year on year amid the macro environment.

Eco-system troubles

For Indian tech companies not only are the advantages of the SPAC route accentuated but further compounded when considering the business case of listing outside India more generally.

Firstly, the dynamics within the domestic investment community and the international tech eco-system are very different. Historically, investors in Indian stock markets have looked at a company’s ability to make profits and pay dividends. Conversely, most tech companies will not have this and instead adopt the more conventional model of this sector in trading off cash burn and profits for growth. Such structural facets are likely to place international competition at an advantage in the areas of R&D and innovating new products and services.

Secondly and perhaps most critically are the listing norms and regulations affecting Indian tech companies, one of which being that most will fail to satisfy the profitability and track record criteria of the main exchanges. Most funding agreements between late-stage start-ups and VCs have a clause that mandates a future public listing. Although SEBI and the other regulators have attempted to address these issues by launching a number of initiatives such as the BSE Startup platform, it remains to be seen how effective these will be. Another initiative was to amend the limit on Differential Voting Rights (DVR’s) from 26 percent to 74 percent, thus allowing founders a greater say on keyboard decisions and retaining more control even if they have a minority stake. A key change in the law was the removal of the earlier requirements of distributable profits for three years before a company was eligible to issue shares with DVRs.

A further key issue is India’s taxation laws. Ecommerce giant Flipkart for instance is registered in Singapore with the Indian business that generates its $21 billion valuation structured as a subsidiary. Other Indian tech stars such as OYO, InMobi, Lenskart and Curefit also have such “flipped structures” by registering in overseas jurisdictions such as Singapore, UK, and Mauritius thus allowing better access to foreign capital and also preferential tax treatment, avoiding punitive rates for any sale or purchase of equity between investors.

Luma Partners recently cited an analysis by Goldman Sachs strategists that estimated 93 SPAC funds are currently sitting on $63 billion in search of takeover targets. As an illustration of their potential, this implies a buying power of some $300 billion since a typical SPAC merges with a company five times its size once institutional investors buy-in. The mainstream development of SPAC’s presents an opportunity for Indian tech companies to not only unlock unprecedented levels of capital to fuel growth but also overcome the inherent deficiencies within the domestic ecosystem. SPAC’s therefore could plausibly be the vehicle that takes the India tech story global.

—Shiv Morjaria is a derivatives lawyer for an investment bank and tech entrepreneur. The views expressed are personal and do not constitute advice