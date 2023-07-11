The growing population presents a significant opportunity for Indian real estate. It is also believed that collaboration between the various verticals within the sector is crucial to realising the full potential of this growth, writes JLL's Chief Economist and Head of Research, Samantak Das.

The world is fast approaching a population of 800 crores and a sizeable number of this population resides in India. The 2023 State of World Population report, released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), estimated that India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world. India’s population is predicted to reach 142.86 crore against China’s 142.57 crore.