Housing societies are little countries, with their own challenges, aspirations and interests. A management committee oversees its running, and it’s seldom easy to keep everyone on the same page. As you would expect, differences of opinions are commonplace, culminating in heated debates at society meetings. Perhaps this is why societies resisted digitisation, even as the world around it adapted. Only larger societies looking to manage traffic at the gate and its finances understood the need for such a solution; small and medium-sized societies all stayed away, for the most part.

By the start of 2020, over 70 percent of the societies using a community management solution had over 200 flats. All this has changed dramatically during the pandemic, with the proportion nearly tipping in favour of smaller societies.

Much more than an app

In the panic of the early lockdown days, as gates were locked to the outside world and supply chains cracked, societies of all sizes began to realise the power of a community management partner and how it’s different than what any of their other stakeholders can offer. They began to feel the need for managing the gate, communications and much else in a more structured manner.

Moreover, through tie-ups with large retail brands and eCommerce players, community management ‘apps’ were able to facilitate the speedy delivery of crucial items to their users. For many people used to their morning newspaper, the availability of multiple epapers, both regional and national, via the app was a huge relief. The tech-enabled societies were able to unlock their collective bargaining power merely by using a simple app. Immediately, all the others realised that these apps are much, much more than technology solutions.

These partnerships, of course, were just a part of the timely benefits, though. Numerous covid-related features have been innovated during this time, enabling societies to ensure that all visitors are checked for fever, mask and oxygen levels and that homes in quarantine can be easily managed, among much else. But more than this, it has given societies access to a platform they can rely on for things that are beyond their control.

Consequently, more and more societies without a tech company on their side have begun to view themselves as have-nots. In fact, this realisation is so widespread that you already see such solutions in use in far-flung areas like Siliguri and Nashik.

It’s not as if all the scepticism of the resident welfare association (RWA) has completely melted away, of course. But with so many clearly benefiting from the solution around them, it has become clearer than before that their housing society, too, needs to take a step into the digital world, after assuring themselves that they will have access to top-class privacy features, a complete knowledge base to ensure senior citizens are comfortable with the app and even remote training for security guards.

Beyond the pandemic

As COVID-19 makes its retreat from most Indian cities, residents, too, have begun exploring their community management apps for more utility. They’ve found that they can find new daily help, view their attendance, manage all their deliveries on a single interface, pay their maintenance bills, connect with residents and much else on a single app.

This introduction of technology to housing societies is also making things easier for other stakeholders, from the security agency to the committee member. At the current rate of adoption, around 40 percent of housing societies will have adopted a community management solution by the end of 2021, up from just 6 percent at the end of 2019.

The pandemic has held back housing societies in many different ways, but, thanks to their newfound acceptance of community management solutions, they will re-emerge far ahead—more tech-savvy, secure and convenient.

—The author, Abhishek Kumar is COO and Co-founder of MyGate. The views expressed are personal