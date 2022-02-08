How remote work, online schooling is eating into the downtime of students, professionals

COVID-19 has accorded legitimacy to remote work. Forced lockdowns and strict social distancing mandates have made possible what schools and companies previously thought unfeasible.

Though work from home has significantly reduced overhead costs for several employees and organizations, making it possible to wake up at 8:50 for a 9:00 am login, and not get out of sweatpants for weeks, it has also resulted in an increase in work hours for most professionals across sectors. Meanwhile, for school students, online classes have come to mean more assignments, battling distractions, and spending an obscene amount of time in front of screens. Both school students and salaried professionals agree that remote learning and working have eaten into their share of holidays and downtime.

Lavanya Sethia, a Class-9 student of one of Jaipur’s premier schools, says, “The duration of our holidays has reduced. For instance, since the pandemic, our summer break has been cut short. And we got only five days off during Diwali. Before COVID-19, we would get at least a week.”

She also says going to school got you a finite amount of homework. Now, since all work is homework, there’s no end to it. “The number of assignments has increased. We are in front of our laptops the whole time now,” she says.

Lakshay Jain, a Class-11 student from a posh Delhi school, agrees. “Before the pandemic, our summer breaks used to be for 45 days. Now it’s been reduced to just 30 days. The same is for winter vacation. It has come down from 15 to seven days.”

For working professionals, remote work has unleashed the much-loathed "flexible hours.” Rishabh Gupta, an advanced tax analyst working with one of the Big Four public accounting firms in Gurgoan, says, “The deadlines have changed. They have become unrealistic. Since now we are saving on travelling time, companies think we have ‘extra time.’ So they feel it is OK to keep quick meetings after office hours. No one asks us to work at night, but to meet deadlines, we need to.”

Gupta says it was quite different when he worked from his office before the pandemic. “In office, if a team would stay back and work, the floor manager questioned the team manager if the work was really urgent or if we needed additional team members. They needed a solid reason to hold us back or make us work overtime. So even seniors would ask us to leave on time. Things were transparent. That has totally changed now,” he says.

Mansi Hiranandani, assistant manager at another Big Four public accounting firm, agrees. She says, “Even though it was a national holiday, all of us worked on 26 January because of the busy season. This wasn’t the case when we worked from office because they didn’t have the required infrastructure in place to call us on a public holiday. Guards, ground staff, canteen guys, other vendors, all would be on leave. That is no longer a concern.”

Arundhati Saxena, who heads the content department of an American digital marketing agency, says, “Since my organization is US-based, they don’t recognize most Indian holidays whether it be Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami, or a government-announced holiday to mourn the passing away of a beloved celebrity.”

“Because we are understaffed and paid by the hour, and because working from home is a lot less restricting than working from the office, we have all been putting in extra hours. Forget public holidays, I have worked several weekends to meet deadlines and undo backlogs. This kind of slogging was not possible when we were working from the company’s India office,” she adds.

Megha Nambiar, a legal advisor with a Bangalore-based start-up says despite the exhaustive work culture of her “lean” company, there was a physical way to cut off from work earlier, which no longer exists. “Once you left office, you were cognizant of the fact that you need not work anymore and it was an extra hour that you were putting in if you took a call or worked at home.

“But now there is no physical cut-off to a day. Flexi hours are being permitted but what ends up happening is that different people work at different hours and the teams that have to work with others end up having to stretch. Oftentimes, flexi hours mean extended work hours or blurred boundaries across teams and the organization,” she says.