How manufacturers can digitally transform in a predictable and effective way

Conducting business in this VUCA world has never been so challenging for the manufacturers. Globally, the industry is being impacted by various trends and repercussions of the novel coronavirus. Not only must they deal with the market volatility but should also adapt to an ever-changing cohort of next-generation technologies such as IoT, Automation, Digital Twin, Industry 4.0, Deep learning-based analytics, and more. These technologies aim to drive smart manufacturing, connectivity, and streamlining of operations, making supply chains more resilient and unlock the potential for data-driven top-line and bottom-line growth. Adoption and ubiquitous presence of such technologies in autonomous cars, traffic alert and collision avoidance systems in aircraft, autonomous hauling system with advanced sensors, GPS, and image recognition systems to conduct operations inside the mine sets the benchmarks and create exemplars of what is the art of the possible for inclusion of such technologies in manufacturing operations.

Since IoT technology has introduced innovative uses cases in the manufacturing industry, the tools to implement it have become affordable in the past five years. According to a report by Microsoft, the average cost of a sensor dropped nearly 200 percent to an average price of $0.44 between 2004 and 2018, making intelligent manufacturing more accessible and inexpensive. With technical modernisation, and ever-dropping cost curves, manufacturers can optimise critical control points of operations depending on the specifications of product manufactured. Manufacturers are hence exploring more ways to bring about the benefits of digitalisation without increasing their OPEX. They are focused on converging IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) to drive innovation across the manufacturing setup and the corporate office. Moreover, they are looking at cost-effective opportunities to revamp several manual processes, like a modern manufacturing factory.

The overarching construct of digitalisation for any manufacturing plant should be thought of on the basis of the manufacturing process that is used for the products

Continuous Product Manufacturing: It is a type of manufacturing that ensures continuity of product development in a series of processes executed at a single plant, such as manufacturing of chemicals, Oil and Gas, Metal, and more. The processing is performed in a streamlined continuous flow where efficiency, yield, and productivity are ensured through managing control variables. (Temperature, Pressure, Flow).

With advanced technology, manufacturers can automate and monitor such processes in real-time. Also, they can regulate minimum deviation from set points with MIMO (Mulitple Input and Multiple output) Advanced control systems based on dynamic models of input-output process models. Manufacturers can design L2 and L3 systems for robust set-point tracking and disturbance rejection. They can technically advance PLCs to stream data into the operations network through OPCs (Open platform communications) for feedback and analysis. The design of such a manufacturing setup is based on theoretical simulations made on heat, material balances, and empirical data, ensuring stability, energy optimisation, quality of end-product, and inventory control.

Discrete Batchwise manufacturing: The final product is developed in separate plants with unique processes in this type of manufacturing, such as the production of consumer electronics and automotive assembly. In this manufacturing setup, the production cycle time of each individual operation is critical. Here automation and IoT is deployed to gain visibility over operations and introduce models such as predictive maintenance, building precision and minimization of variance of cycle time through robotics, It will enhance operational efficiency, thereby reducing the production time. Furthermore, it will help them reduce production waste, rationally maintain inventories, and execute JIT deliveries.

The ubiquity of next-generation technologies is driving the evolution of manufacturing worldwide. From shop floor automation to virtual monitoring of boilers, manufacturers have realized the importance of digitalization. However, to ensure its successful implementation, manufacturers must strategically think and prepare a deployment roadmap.

The following are some key considerations that will help manufacturers adopt digitalization and maximize their results effectively.

A robust, scalable, and optimized computing environment is required to accommodate innovative IT projects. Therefore, manufacturers must design for technology architectures and migrate core applications such as Cloud, ERP, Historians, Laboratory Information Management systems (LIMS), etc., into the plan as a foundation.

Manufacturers should always stick to the basics of continuous improvement amid any digitization project.

Stage gate the journey of digital transformation. Start simple, master simple steps, and reinforce small wins with demonstrated shifts in KPIs.

Keep insights through analytics as a critical determinant of success and avoid introducing new metrics. Metrics of manufacturing performance and digital maturity after such transitions are the same for both continuous and discrete manufacturing processes.

Authored by Saurabh Bhatnagar, Consulting, Partner, EY India. The views expressed are personal.