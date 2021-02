In an increasingly global world, your investments can go global too. International investments help you look beyond the domestic market and harness the growth potential of overseas markets. Investors today have the opportunity to invest in geographies other than their own domestic market, through various financial instruments.

However, these investments must be looked at once you have adequate exposure to domestic markets. Exposure to different geographies allows you to mitigate investment risks too. Such investments can prove especially beneficial if you have foreign education, international trips or overseas relocation on your mind.

How to achieve international diversification

You can invest in international markets either directly by way of shares or indirectly through mutual funds. Direct exposure requires you to route your investments through a domestic or foreign broker. This involves brokerage and currency conversion charges. You also need to create a separate demat and trading account. Investing directly would require a long and tedious process of documentation and other requirements, as there are strict rules regarding investments in offshore assets.

On the other hand, with mutual funds, you can choose between an international fund investing directly into foreign equities or a fund of fund (feeder fund) that invests in funds with direct exposure. In India, we largely have feeder funds that offer retail investors international exposure. You can choose the lump sum route or a SIP route. Expert fund managers can help you tap into the securities and growth potential of international markets with ease.

Lower Correlation between Economies

Diversified currency exposure

International diversification helps you grow your wealth through exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign investments can protect your funds against rupee depreciation. Each time the rupee falls against the currency of your chosen international market, the value of your investment tends to appreciate.

Let’s understand this with a rupee-dollar example. Based on historical trends, INR has depreciated against the USD over the long-term. Thus, adding to the returns gained from investments in the US market.

Cheaper Exposure to International Brands/Themes

Moreover, international exposure through offshore funds could provide access to brands and themes that are not available in the domestic market. Stocks of some of the biggest names in the world of technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing could be available at much cheaper rates for investors.

Taxation of offshore mutual funds

As per SEBI rules, offshore funds in India come under the debt fund category which means capital gains from such funds will be given a debt tax treatment. Capital gains from investments made for a period of fewer than three years are considered short-term and taxed as per the individual’s tax slab. Investments held for three years or more are considered long-term and taxed at 20 percent with indexation benefits.

Also, these funds are generally domiciled in locations around the world that are tax-efficient, thereby helping reduce the overall cost of managing these funds.

Currently, there are a few offshore mutual funds in India, that invest through the feeder fund route in international equities. So whether one is a seasoned investor looking for opportunities beyond the domestic markets or an investor planning overseas education for his/her child or looking to benefit from the currency depreciation, these funds can be a suitable alternative.