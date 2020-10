Authored by: Arpinder Singh

The beginning of 2020 saw the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak sweeping across the globe, leaving a trail of disruption in its wake. Seven months into the pandemic and the world has witnessed mass lockdowns, travel bans and an agonising impact on human lives to an extent like never. Economies shrunk, markets fell, purchasing power diminished and business performance was affected because of halted or limited operations and dwindling budgets resulted in layoffs or furloughs. World Bank predicts the global economic recovery is likely to take close to five years.

The pandemic’s aftermath has fraud risks, non-compliance and misconduct spiking in the corporate sphere, led by economic unrest and instability. In such a scenario, individuals may succumb to external or internal pressure to keep businesses afloat, with the notion that the end will justify the means.

Widespread uncertainties, financial crunch, deviations from standard processes and unemployment fears may also provide opportunities to fraudsters to use the current situation to their advantage because ‘there was no other way out’. According to EY’s Global Integrity Report 2020, 98 percent of respondents surveyed at the height of the pandemic in India believed that the disruption because of COVID-19 poses a critical risk to ethical business conduct.

Over one-third of the respondents stated that unethical behaviour will increase further. A significant number of employees remain willing to act unethically for personal financial gain. Sixty-nine percent of the survey respondents in India believe that there are managers in the organisation who would sacrifice integrity for short term financial gain. Fifty-seven percent would be prepared to act unethically to improve their career progression or remuneration package. The struggle to conduct business ethically amid rising operational and people challenges is a harsh reality that organisations are faced with.

As business recovery and revival plans are set in motion to overcome the pandemic’s after-effects, companies will have to focus on strengthening compliance and demonstrating integrity to navigate the risks present now, next and beyond.

Some of the key considerations for an organisation are as follows:

Reiterating ethics in third-party business relationships—The pandemic has caused significant damage to supply chain networks, with many companies either overlooking misconduct by current vendors or engaging new vendors without conducting adequate due diligence. With an eye on business continuity, unethical conduct involving possible collusion or conflict of interest may have been overlooked. According to EY’s Global Integrity Report, only 34 percent of the respondents surveyed globally were confident that their associated third parties abide by the relevant laws, code of conduct and industry regulations.

Maintaining integrity in CSR programs—Contributions towards COVID-19 relief activities by corporate India under the ambit of CSR has soared over the last several months. According to a recent study by CRISIL, over Rs 7,500 crore was spent on COVID-19 CSR programs between March-May 2020. While this is a positive move, it’s imperative for organisations to monitor appropriate utilization of the funds and mitigate the possibility of waste or leakage

Defending the enterprise from cybercrime and ransomware—COVID-19 has increased cyber and data security risks as the shift to remote working have provided cybercriminals with easy targets. According to EY’s Global Integrity Report, cyber-attacks and ransomware (36 percent) and pandemics (36 percent) are perceived as the greatest risks to the long-term success of organisations in India. These two factors combined have revealed several gaps in organisations’ security armour over the last several months, and the number of attacks is expected to increase with time. Worryingly, only 32 percent of the respondents from India said they had an incident response plan in the event of a data security breach. Investments to train staff, upgrading technology, remediation measures and bringing in cyber and forensic experts to fortify defenses can be valuable to safeguard organisations’ critical assets against cyber breaches.

The business ecosystem has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. A lackadaisical approach to compliance, overriding controls, and overlooking monitoring and governance may seem like the easy path to take for short term survival, but it could turn disastrous at a later stage. Organisations will have to maintain and encourage integrity led business ecosystem, focusing on ethics and transparency to navigate the ongoing crisis and thrive in the long run.