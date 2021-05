The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 19, 2021, had directed the Committee of creditors (COC) of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to consider the Rs 91,000 crore bid (enough to pay off all the creditors without inflicting even the slightest haircut on any of them) made by its disgraced promoter Kapil Wadhawan who is cooling his heels in jail facing trial on money laundering charges.

In January 2021, the COC had brought closure to the issue by giving its thumbs up to the Ajay Piramal group's modest debt resolution offer of Rs 34,250 crore that would entail close haircuts, especially for the unsecured creditors. Piramals have since got the RBI and Competition Commission of India (CCI) go-ahead. To be sure, NCLT itself has not so far given its thumbs up to the Piramal offer. Apparently, it had been considering Wadhawan’s plea seriously, and now has urged the COC to consider his counter-offer.

What is bound to raise the eyebrows of the discerning and the hackles of the creditors who in addition could smell stealthy tactics by the wily promoter to claw back into the saddle on the sly is the fact that he has not clearly spelt out his sources of funds for his smug assertion that he would pay up the entire debt of the floundering company starting with an upfront payment of Rs 9,000 crore. Come to think of it, the remaining Rs 82,000 crore that would be paid as follows stretches credibility to say the least:

1. Offer to service Rs 31,000 crore debt in seven years at 8.5 percent per annum.

2. Repayment of another Rs 12,000 crore within a period of seven years at 11.5 percent per annum following a one-year moratorium.

3. DHFL will pay Rs 18,000 crore in five years at 11 percent per annum following a five-year moratorium.

4. A sum of Rs 5,000 crore will be converted to equity.

5. And the remaining Rs 16,158 crore will be converted into zero-coupon bonds.

It is amazing that the NCLT has taken him seriously and at face value without batting an eyelid. Apart from Rs 9,000 crore he has kindly offered to put up upfront, all others at best smack of robbing Peter to pay Paul and at worst of lies uttered through the teeth. How will he pay 8.5 percent interest on Rs 31,000 crore for seven years after which how would he pay back the more crushing principal? And 11.5 percent interest on Rs 12,000 crore for seven years after which the crushing burden of the principal amount too? And how on earth would he meet stoically the combined crushing burden of both concurrently? Does he have a magic wand? Or is he going to disgorge the laundered amounts held in distant secret bank accounts in dubious places?

And lo and behold, the beleaguered DHFL itself would pay 11 percent interest on Rs 18,000 crore following a moratorium period of five years! The icing on the cake is the offer of Rs 16,158 crore worth of zero-coupon bonds of unspecified maturity! To be fair to him though, he has not burdened the creditors with too much equity-like Kingfisher Airlines did—kindly convert only Rs 5,000 crore out of Rs 91,000 crore as equity, please! That is a small mercy, isn’t it? He has spun a fairy tale and the NCLT has fallen for it hook, line and sinker!

To be fair to the NCLT, it has not overruled the COC and allowed Wadhawans to claw back but only has asked COC to give a dispassionate consideration of the promoter’s offer to rescue the company. That it has done so despite the bar on wilful defaulters among others bidding for the self-same company whose ruination they had presided over—arguably the most important amendment to IBC ushered in by the 2017 ordinance—has only served to heighten mystery behind the recent order. Apparently, the NCLT feels that Kapil Wadhawan after all may not have defaulted ‘willfully’ or ‘fraudulently’. Touché! But that apart the NCLT ought to have seen through the glib assumptions behind the repayment plans.

Be that as it may but the COC has made no secret of its unhappiness with the latest developments and has announced that it would immediately appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and obtain a stay of the Tribunal’s order that smacks of the credulousness of the highest order. A high school accountancy student, still wet behind the ears, would have seen through the trickery behind the belated competitive bidding!

Apart from the offer of Rs 9,000 crore upfront cash, other elements of his offer are wooly-wooly, riddled with smug assumptions and not backed by here-and-now cold facts and figures. It is unfortunate that the NCLT allowed Kapil Wadhawan to pull wool over its eyes. Even if the NCLAT refuses to stay the NCLT order, the COC is not going to be taken in by the puffery of Wadhawan but subject him to rigorous questioning. And at the end of that exercise, it may come to the conclusion that Rs 34,250 crore offered by Pirmals carries greater credibility and NPV than the illusory nay delusional prospect of recovering the entire dues of Rs 91,000 crore sans haircut.

—S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own

