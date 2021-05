The pandemic induced by COVID-19 shows no signs of abating: it may be that this unprecedented calamity might be a ubiquitous feature of the world in an open-ended manner, for years to come, in different permutations and combinations and with varying intensities, defined by ebbs and flows.

This condition will exact a toll across domains: economics, politics, public policy and international relations. In a partly globalizing and partly deglobalizing world, all these domains abut and crosscut each other. But, for the purposes of this essay, the focus will be on international relations. What would be COVID’s impact on it?

Given the various ‘unknown unknowns’, against the backdrop of immense uncertainty induced by the pandemic, no easy answers lend themselves to this question. Having said this, some trends -macro and micro- can be discerned. Superimposed by a rough or ‘loose’ bipolar ‘order’- where China and the United States are the principal antagonists- with ingress of ‘tripolarity’ if Russia is thrown into the mix, putative trends suggest that the 21st century will be one of conflict, and even war. Or, in other words, world disorders will proliferate.

The nature of these disorders will emanate, one, from the fraying of the post-Second world war ‘order’, two, from how the China-US rivalry will pan out, and three from a revised political economy bargain.

Consider the post-Second Great war ‘world order’. While it would be churlish to negate the salubrious aspects of this ‘order’- the Marshall plan that resuscitated and renewed Europe, the provision of public goods, the expansion of freer trade and freer capital flows, and so on- a final judgment on the nature of this ‘order’ remains uncertain. Was the liberal world order and the regimes that emanated from it altruistic or were it motivated by a desire to perpetuate US hegemony? And was this world order really liberal? Was ‘liberal peace’ a chimera, meant to obfuscate darker realities of world politics? Was it not nuclear weapons and a hard-nosed real politic- the balance of power politics- that actually kept the peace? Metaphorically speaking, were, to invert the great Inis Claude’s memorable phrase, it not swords (hard power)that kept the peace than ploughshares?

Answers to these questions necessarily will take us into the field of theoretical aspects and prognostications but that would be beyond the scope of this essay. For now, suffice it to say that a compendium of elements and features that included aspects of liberalism, realism, diplomacy and nuclear weapons kept peace( in relative terms). world order , from both a semantic point of view and a real one, was relative. Europe, for instance, devolved into a Union and a security community, an oasis of peace and stability while the rest of the world , either remained anarchic and chaotic, or in the grips of tenuous peace. A mono-focal explanation that would attribute causality to liberal principles would be as reductive as would attributing relative peace to realism.

As time ground on and the ‘short twentieth century’ gave way to the 21st century where a ‘peace dividend’ was supposed to inaugurate a peaceful and stable world, events and missteps gave short shrift to this notion. But, given the enormity of what great power competition presaged , these may have been besides the point, a thematic issue hastened by the onset of the unprecedently vicious Covid 19 pandemic.

The world, as it stands now, stands at the cusp of deep uncertainty. This is not merely to iterate a cliché but to point out a fact (or even truth). The pandemic besides shovelling certainties to the proverbial dustbin appears to be impacting world politics in a pronounced and defined way.

Consider a factual. Coronavirus emanated from China, a one-party state, that some call totalitarian and others authoritarian. In crude and rough terms, in states of these natures, freedoms and liberties of individuals are sacrificed at the altar of the state whose sole preference is order and stability. If this holds , then from a public policy perspective, China which emerged as the epicentre of the pandemic, has decidedly overcome it. This is not to root for a ‘Chinese model’ and bat for it but to draw an analogue with the rest of the world , which has struggled to contain the virus and tease out implications for world order, inferences that other states are likely to draw.

A digression is warranted here. At the other end of the spectrum, there is the United State, whose self-identity ( at times odds with the reality that obtains in the country) is that of liberal democracy, a benign hegemon that not only upholds liberal values but cherishes these and freedom so much that it presents itself as a model for the world. The US has had a patchy record in dealing with the pandemic. Yes, its economy remains robust, recovering solidly, but at the expense of many deaths that besides fiscal issues associated with the pandemic left it scrambling for a response( denial in the highest echelons of power initially and then a poor policy and political response).

By way of a hypothetical, if the pandemic is to be the benchmark for policy effectiveness and the nature of the polity, the rest of the world might take a different view on China and the US. This is a cardinal point, one that only will potentially define the nature of democracy and democratization across the world but will also affect the nature of the geopolitical rivalry and even confrontation between the United States and China.

In terms of hard power, China still lags behind the United States. If, for example, it comes to a battlefield confrontation between the countries now, the result will be a foregone conclusion, one that favors the United States. But, as Sun Tzu, the famed theoretician, and philosopher of war has stated,’ wars are won and lost in the minds of generals’. To take this aphorism further from the actual rough and tumble of combat, it might not be a stretch to infer that influence, defined here as a battle for the mindshare of others is also key and fundamental. In the name of the game of influence, the battle against Covid would appear to favour China. If this comes to pass and is reified than the battleground becomes not the military, naval or space terrains but the very nature of world order.

That is, whose world order will it be?

The answer lies in the preferences of the rest of the world or, more accurately, what it values most: is it order and stability or is it freedom and liberty? Again, no easy answers here. Any attempt would be speculative. But, in the final analysis, it is around these both real and abstract issues that the crucible of world politics will fall on in the 21st century. Given the very nature of these then, a bleak prognostication suggests that instead of world order in this century, world disorders lie on the anvil. Can these be overcome? Possibly but only if and when the battle for influence and mindshare does not lend itself to a test of hard power. Is this denouement inevitable? Not necessarily. A lot will depend on how the major powers and the rest of the world read the tea leaves. In this schemata, Covid will not be a decider but will be factor.

Wajahat Qazi is an independent writer on politics, global security and political economy. Views expressed are personal

