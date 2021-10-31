How COVID-19 caused global setback in reproductive, sexual health and rights

It has been nearly two years since the pandemic began wreaking havoc and upending lives across the globe. The tectonic change that it brought about is evident from the overburdened healthcare systems, rising economic crisis, increased mental health issues, and other parameters. It has, perhaps, taken the situation from bad to worse.

The public health emergency has potentially caused a global setback, especially when it comes to sexual and reproductive health and rights, in part because all the attention has been diverted to pandemic-related response efforts. Moreover, the necessary measures that the government imposed such as lockdowns, quarantine, and stay-at-home orders have further decreased easy access to sexual and reproductive healthcare

The major roadblocks

Contraceptives: Several reports confirm that one of the most affected sexual and reproductive health aspects due to COVID-19 was access to contraceptives. As stated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a recent global study, in seven out of 10 countries, access to family planning and birth control measures was severely disrupted.

Further, the UN Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency (UNFPA), found that in research that was conducted recently, data projections showed that approximately 47 million women lost access to contraception measures due to the seismic disruptions caused by the pandemic, leading to seven million unintended pregnancies.

The contraceptive supply and logistic chains, and the ability to access in-person health facilities, were also thrown into disarray because of the lockdowns, compromising the sexual and reproductive health and rights of a large number of people.

Routine sexual healthcare services: The pandemic burdened the healthcare systems, which further decreased access to some common diagnostics and treatment, prenatal and postnatal care, and screening for sexually transmitted diseases. The test centres have had long queues and crowds, leaving patients with the danger of exposure to : The pandemic burdened the healthcare systems, which further decreased access to some common diagnostics and treatment, prenatal and postnatal care, and screening for sexually transmitted diseases. The test centres have had long queues and crowds, leaving patients with the danger of exposure to COVID-19

Technology: The saviour in the field of diagnostics

Lately, we have been witnessing the rise of technology and automation in every other sector. The healthcare industry is no exception.

Digital transformations have brought about major disruptions in the diagnostics segment in the reproductive healthcare and sexual wellness category. No more are digital healthcare services a rare sight in India. Even the government has more recently had to rely on apps like Aarogya Setu to combat a lack of awareness.

It does not come as a surprise that the pandemic further accelerated the number of online healthcare and diagnostic websites and diagnostic tests. Many laboratories have started providing quick test results online, which have enhanced the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare services, much to the satisfaction of people.

Solutions

Owing to the social taboo associated with reproductive and sexual health, the growth of the reproductive diagnostic segment has been full of challenges. However, several ventures are effectively using the power of technology along with expert medical assistance to offer affordable, convenient, and end-to-end solutions around sexual wellness, reproductive health, and fertility.

Consultations

Many healthcare providers are offering low-cost online doctor consultations for fertility issues and improved reproductive and sexual health. This helps people discover any underlying concerns they may have and allows them to seek help in a timely manner. This is proving to be of immense value to people who’d otherwise be lost in a market full of fake medicine, quacks, and misinformation.

Diagnostics

The at-home diagnostics market has been growing rapidly, especially since the pandemic began. With technology arming this sector, advanced home diagnostics help consumers to manage and monitor health conveniently from their homes. Home diagnostics is gaining rapid popularity, especially in the fertility, sexual and reproductive wellness industries. Due to the taboo nature of these sectors, it is no surprise customers prefer having their fertility, sexual dysfunctions and hormones tested in a safe, comfortable and familiar environment.

One among these noteworthy offerings is the at-home semen analysis. This test is a convenient solution for those afraid and uncomfortable with having their semen collected at a doctor's office or lab. It evaluates male fertility by understanding the viability of sperm and semen. This is a new and exciting development in the fertility sector and the service is offered by very select businesses in India. Besides this, there are a number of fertility and reproductive health tests that can be conducted from home.

Programme

As the healthcare industry progresses, so does the way we view products. Many providers are moving to programme and plan-based approaches instead of offering single products. This allows for more holistic treatments, regular patient evaluation and proper care with an emphasis on results. There is a marked difference in treatment progress and managing of disorders with this approach where a customer's wellness and goals are being monitored closely and regularly by experts.

As compared with the previous process where a customer would interact with the provider by simply purchasing supplements and over-the-counter products, the programmes let healthcare providers stay connected with the customers, tracking follow-ups, progress and results. These programmes offer more wholesome treatments with naturally-derived supplements, regular doctor consultations, mental wellness counselling, nutritionist guidance sessions and yoga classes. Considering fertility, sexual, menstrual and reproductive problems are quite common, holistic care is the most sensible way forward.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has caused concern, especially with regard to sexual and reproductive health and rights. It has highlighted the need to adopt a more comprehensive, holistic and convenient approach to healthcare. To ensure timely diagnosis and sail through several roadblocks that the industry faces, the dire need of the hour is to boost the segment digitally.

The author Nilay Mehrotra is founder and CEO of Janani. The views expressed are personal