  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Healthcare

How COVID-19 can lay the foundation of a tech-driven healthcare system in India

Updated : May 15, 2020 08:40 PM IST

COVID-19 has brought to us an opportunity to bridge the funding gap in public healthcare and in the area of research and development that lies at the foundation of new health-tech developments.
One percent of India’s GDP, $595,512 million in the last quarter of 2019, makes up its health budget, catering to almost 1.3 billion people.
As per WHO, India ranks 184th out of 191 in terms of GDP expenditure on healthcare.
How COVID-19 can lay the foundation of a tech-driven healthcare system in India

You May Also Like

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

3rd stimulus package: Govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore to boost agriculture infrastructure; proposes amendments to Essential Commodities Act

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore finance facility to fund agri projects for farmers

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore finance facility to fund agri projects for farmers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement