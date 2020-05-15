Healthcare How COVID-19 can lay the foundation of a tech-driven healthcare system in India Updated : May 15, 2020 08:40 PM IST COVID-19 has brought to us an opportunity to bridge the funding gap in public healthcare and in the area of research and development that lies at the foundation of new health-tech developments. One percent of India’s GDP, $595,512 million in the last quarter of 2019, makes up its health budget, catering to almost 1.3 billion people. As per WHO, India ranks 184th out of 191 in terms of GDP expenditure on healthcare. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365