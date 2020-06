Written by: Prof Dhaval Monani

India is one of the fastest urbanising countries in the world. We will add over 300 million people to urban centres over the next 10 years. Urbanisation has been the backbone for progress and wealth creation—cities are expected to generate nearly 70 percent of India's GDP by 2030.

The urban model in India has relied on dense development and over the last few years, the emphasis on densification has increased as a way to promote the use of public transport. Due to lack of infrastructure and transport systems, India has a higher demand for homes near commercial and retail hubs in city centres. The trade-offs for these being high prices, smaller and denser with fewer amenities. Distance to commute is key in India.

Over the last two months, COVID-19 has put into question the fundamentals of this urban model. Cities have been the worst hit with high infection rates. Dense developments such as slums have proved to be very difficult to contain. People challenged with congested spaces have questioned the advantages and viability of cities in their current format. Social distancing, work from home and large scale adoption of e-commerce are now a part of our life and are likely to impact how people live going ahead. The lockdown has highlighted the challenges of living in small homes in dense developments.

Does this mean that this is the end of the city as we know it? Cities will continue to thrive as they are the epicentres of ideas and creativity but we might have to rethink densification as we have been envisioning it till now.

Instead of conventional cities with a city centre, urban agglomerations with multiple satellite cities could be the norm.

With work from home becoming a reality for a substantial part of the population—the preference could shift towards bigger and better suburban homes.

Preference for private transport could undo years of efforts by governments and environmentalists, this could be offset by fast-forwarding of electric vehicles in infrastructure.

Commercial, retail and entertainment would have to completely rethink their business models. Commercial space forms the backbone for any urban development and with the business models of a lot of companies in this space becoming obsolete, a complete breakdown in the market cannot be ruled out.

The challenges for a country like India are amplified as we need to plan for migration of over 300 million people from rural to urban areas over the next 10 years. An alternate urban model of dispersed development is likely to create many more challenges, the most important being the acquisition of much more land than before and building more trunk infrastructure. Both of which India can ill afford. The private sector will have to step in with a major role—Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) will have to be reworked for the scale that is needed.

Despite the challenge, this could be India's opportunity of rapid growth to create a more sustainable urban model that is uniquely catered to India.