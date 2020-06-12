  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Personal Finance

How can digital lenders respond to the COVID-19 economic fallout?

Updated : June 12, 2020 03:53 PM IST

The ongoing economic slump is going to be a tough time for digital lenders in terms of resuming usual business as well as debt collection.
COVID-19 has presented an unprecedented challenge, especially to digital lenders who disburse small-ticket loans to customers mostly not catered to by the banks.
It’s time for digital lenders to brace themselves and take the necessary measures to prepare for the long-term impact.
How can digital lenders respond to the COVID-19 economic fallout?

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'In war, you don't make soldiers unhappy', says SC on salary for doctors; No lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'In war, you don't make soldiers unhappy', says SC on salary for doctors; No lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra

Market to face selling-pressure in the near-term, say experts; growth recovery difficult before H2FY21

Market to face selling-pressure in the near-term, say experts; growth recovery difficult before H2FY21

Closing Bell: Sensex recovers over 1,400 points from day's low, Nifty above 9,950; M&M top gainer

Closing Bell: Sensex recovers over 1,400 points from day's low, Nifty above 9,950; M&M top gainer

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement