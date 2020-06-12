Personal Finance How can digital lenders respond to the COVID-19 economic fallout? Updated : June 12, 2020 03:53 PM IST The ongoing economic slump is going to be a tough time for digital lenders in terms of resuming usual business as well as debt collection. COVID-19 has presented an unprecedented challenge, especially to digital lenders who disburse small-ticket loans to customers mostly not catered to by the banks. It’s time for digital lenders to brace themselves and take the necessary measures to prepare for the long-term impact.