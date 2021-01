India’s banking and financial services sector has shown exemplary agility and dynamism in its push towards a more digital India over the last few years. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform has been both the sector’s major disruption and its most significant success story, enabling an effortless and interoperable payments ecosystem.

The successful uptake and continued growth of UPI, coupled with the emergence of fintech driving rapid innovations including QR code payments, VPA verifications, payment wallets, and more, have simplified and democratized the payments value chain. Yet, it is the banks that must invariably do the heavy lifting for digital payments transactions – and cloud-based payment applications are increasingly seen to achieve that lift, helping banks to ramp up services and new customer experiences.

The discussions on cloud technology, whether public or private, and the benefits it can bring is not a new one. For many years, financial firms and technology providers have focused on issues that the cloud could potentially resolve. Time has often been spent evaluating the cost-benefit advantages of the cloud versus traditional “on-premise” models. But today, evolving customer expectations, spurred by digital technologies and increased smartphone penetration, have put traditional banks under strong pressure to deliver a seamless, secure customer banking experience across all channels. Cloud technology is now seen to ensure that banks can deliver on these needs while keeping infrastructure costs in check by reducing capital expenditure.

Clarity in the cloud(y) debate

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, we have reached an inflection point, where the conversation is no longer about why, but instead how to adopt cloud technologies. Financial services and businesses must adapt to shifting customer behaviours and changing realities, including remote workplaces and customer demand for more digital banking experiences. For many businesses that deliver financial services, the cloud has become an essential part of ensuring business continuity and reliability within the unique operational environment created by COVID-19 and resulting restrictions. But it is not only banks and insurance firms that benefit from a cloud-first approach; their customers also stand to reap the rewards through more tailored services and products.

As the rise in mobile and online banking services continues, banks need to rethink how to ensure business continuity in the short term along while pursuing profitability in the longer term. Pivoting to the cloud will provide access to scalable, reliable, secure, and cost-effective infrastructure that can handle increased traffic spikes and compute-intensive workloads. Importantly, it can also reduce the burden of keeping up with scheme and regulation changes, helping banks to maintain compliance and stay abreast of government mandates.

The banks’ dilemma: Fixing the culture and changing the mindset

It is now evident that the advantages – agility, flexibility, scale, and performance – far outweigh the concerns around cloud technology. That said, most banks still struggle to commit to the right cloud strategy, which eventually boils down to “talent” and “culture” factors. With a massive shortage of tech talent, banks are pitted against major technology firms and fintech when it comes to getting the right talent on board. For CIOs and CTOs looking to accelerate digital transformation within their institutions, the approach they need to adopt is to decide on a technology and sourcing model that aligns with their business strategy and risk constraints.

This means empowering internal talent to own the process – and optimize last-mile banking processes. The standardisation inherent in the cloud could make it easier for internal IT teams to integrate new technologies and applications on the fly. As technology and business operations become more closely aligned, cloud gives banks a golden opportunity to reduce complexity in their internal IT processes and infrastructure, thus unlocking business value incrementally.

Moving payments to the cloud

One of the unintended effects of COVID-19 is the rise in adoption of digital payments in India. As per a recent study we undertook with YouGov, examining the adoption of digital payments during the festive season, we found that digital transactions are becoming more entrenched in the everyday lives of consumers, and for many, these convenient and secure payment types are undoubtedly their preferred choice. UPI generated record monthly transactions in November with 2.21 billion transactions totalling more than Rs 3.91 lakh crore in value. And yet, concerns around failed transactions for digital payments remain.

Moving payments to the cloud therefore give banks pause to consider what they want to offer consumers themselves, and where they can outsource – removing the burden of critical payments infrastructure with a cloud-based, fully-managed service. Offering ‘Payments-as-a-service’ (PaaS) can enable banks to focus on their customers while outsourcing the technical infrastructure needed to deliver those payments. Another benefit of PaaS is the ubiquity of the experience.

A PaaS solution can allow banks to unlock new capabilities they need using application programming interfaces (APIs). This can be a massive booster to a bank’s performance, as it helps transform the bank’s go-to-market and customer experience, not to mention lowering base costs. With business and consumer expectations increasing, the need for real-time payment processing, transparent data reconciliation and low-risk, low-cost payments infrastructure is more important than ever.

2020 will potentially go down as the black swan event of our times that has accelerated the digital transformation of the sector – and the wider ecosystem itself. COVID-19 has clearly placed demands on the sector to accelerate the pace of digital services and technology-enabled, cost-effective service models to drive financial inclusion and superior customer engagement.

The writing is on the wall. Traditional banks and financial services firms will need to formulate a winning approach, with cloud front and centre to fast-track innovation and offer value-added services, reduce operational overheads, develop new revenue streams, and remain relevant in an immediate experience economy. Or they risk being outsmarted by more adventurous, risk-taking peers.