How anti-CAA protest is spreading the idea of Constitutional Morality

Updated : January 16, 2020 03:33 PM IST

More than anything else in the ongoing protests against the government, it is the Constitution that is upfront and centre along with the National Flag.
The act of students and the public at large reading out the preamble and reaffirming the pledge as citizens to the Republic of India is going viral.
