The announcement of an extra Rs 4.2 lakh crore borrowing by the central government doesn’t guarantee a stimulus. The government on Friday said it will borrow Rs 12 lakh crore from the market, up from the earlier/budgeted borrowing of Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

So, how did the government arrive at this extra borrowing number? Since the government didn’t give its assumptions, we've to fall back on economists' expectations. Economists expect this year’s GDP to, at best, remain at last year’s level of Rs 200 lakh crore. This assumption is based on the fact that GDP figures for April and May have been severely impacted as a result of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since growth is flat, they assume the Centre's tax revenue as a percentage of GDP will fall by one percent i.e. by Rs 2 lakh crore. The revenue expectation from divestment, which is also at around Rs 2 lakh crore, will mostly not be met. Thus, the Rs 4.2 lakh crore extra borrowing will just about meet this revenue shortfall and is unlikely to result in a stimulus.

Of course, a stimulus can be given by government guarantees to incremental loans given to small companies. That doesn’t require any expenditure today. So, there is still room for these kinds of steps.

The weekly borrowing of the government will now jump to Rs 30,000 crore, up from Rs 19,000 crore budgeted earlier. Traders say the extra demand can push up bond yields by half a percentage point. However, this may not happen since the RBI is expected to buy bonds from the market via open market operations (OMOs). Markets will want an assurance from the central bank that it will support the government borrowing, despite the RBI governor's promises in earlier speeches.

The next question before economists is with respect to the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP. This requires an estimate of the GDP. It’s not for the government to give this number. It is for the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) which, in January, estimated FY20 GDP at Rs 204 lakh crore. It's noteworthy that the government had budgeted for a 10 percent nominal GDP growth while drawing up the budget. Both these numbers have now become redundant, after the COVID-19 attack and the resultant lockdown.

If one goes by economists' estimates of a Rs 200 lakh crore GDP this year, the central deficit works out to six percent while the states' deficit will be roughly four percent. But these are lines in the sand.

One looks forward to two announcements from the RBI. One, it’s estimate of the GDP. The stony silence doesn’t help as it increases market uncertainty. Two, a credible statement that it will support the borrowing program of the government.