How to start a podcast: These free tools and services might come in handy

The podcast scene is exploding and is all the rage right now. If you are someone planning to start a podcast or produce one, here are some tools and services to get you up and running for free; be it with recording, editing or publishing your podcast.

The tools and platforms listed in this article are not the only options out there to help with your podcast but the ones listed here have a usable free tier which can help you get started. I have left out some of the platforms as they have limited trial period after which a purchase or recurring payment has to be made for continued usage. As someone getting started with podcasting these services will help you get started without committing money to a service.

The article has been split in three sections, the first set of tools and services will help with recording your podcast, the second set of tools with the editing and the third set of tools with publishing your podcast.

Recording

Audio Hijack

Audio Hijack is an application for Mac OS which acts as a digital mixer that sits on your computer.

An external mixer helps you combine various sources of audio data like multiple mics and recorders etc. and manage the audio levels. In a similar fashion, Audio Hijack allows you to digitally mix, manage audio levels and record the input from various audio sources connected to your computer; this would include USB mixers, USB microphone, in-built microphone, audio from browser, audio from VoIP calls, Skype and such.

Zencastr

Zencastr is a web-based tool to help you record interviews or conversations remotely. The tool will come in very handy if your co-host or guest on your podcast is located in a different geography. Once you set up a recording session. The platform has a VoIP function built-in and the guest can be sent a link using which they can log in to the recording session. Each guest’s recording is saved in a separate track, this feature will come in very handy in post-production.

In the free tire, Zencastr will allow for up to two guests and eight hours of recording in mp3 format, per month. In the paid tier, you get unlimited number of guests and recording time in lossless WAV format along with other benefits.

Anchor

Even though Anchor is listed in the recording section, it is an all in one self publishing platform that lets your record, edit, publish and monetise podcasts. You can use the platform via your web browser as well as through its Android and iOS apps.

To record your podcast Anchor will allow your to use your built-in microphone on your computer or your mobile device which can then be combined with audio clips on your device with the platforms’ editor function, which will also allow you to add additional features like transitions.

Once the editing is done the Anchor will host the podcast file and allow you to directly publish it onto platforms like Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Overcast etc. from the platform and also provide access to an analytics dashboard.

Podomatic

Podomatic is another podcast self publishing platform that allows you to record, host, publish and monetise your podcast from within the platform. The service has a web-based recording solution that will access the builtin microphone or microphones connected to the computer to record the platform. User’s also have to option to upload a podcast file recorded externally.

Podomatic ’s free tire comes with a 500 MB storage and 15 GB/month bandwidth limit. The paid tires will extend the storage and bandwidth limit along with access to additional features like listener stats, pro design tools and Patreon support. Once published, the service also helps with pushing your podcast onto listing services like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, and Spotify among others.

Editing

Audacity

When it comes to audio editing no list is complete without Audacity, an open source audio cross platform, audio recording and editing tool. Even though the user interface does not look refined as compared to other current day paid tools, Audacity has most of the multi-track editing features and functions found in most paid tools. A must have tool when it comes to editing audio for any podcaster.

MusicAlley

MusicAlley is a great source for free music for your podcast. Their catalog covers most genres of music and are mostly created by independent artists. The rule of thumb with MusicAlley is attribution, whenever you use something from the site, the artist or creator must be attributed accordingly.

Publishing

Buzzsprout

Buzzsprotu is a podcast hosting service that will allow you to store your podcast on the web and list them across various services. The free tier will allow uploads upto two hours every month and each upload, or episode, will be hosted for a period of 90 days. The paid plans on Buzzsprout will allow for more monthly upload time limit and the episodes will be hosted indefinitely, or forever. In addition the paid plans also come with features like analytics and web embeddable player.

Soundcloud

Soundcloud is a music hosting and listing service that can also be used to publish your podcast. While the free tier only allows for a total of 3 hours of content to be uploaded, on a single file or multiple episodes, it does provide some basic analytics in the free tier. Soundcloud ’s paid tiers provide access to additional features like comments, user likes and additional analytics stats.

Apple Podcast

Apple podcast is a podcast listing service, and not hosting. It will allow you to list your podcast on the Apple podcast or iTunes platform and provide you with basic analytics for your podcasts. You can list multiple podcasts from the same account.

Google Podcast

Google podcast again is a podcast listing service and not a hosting service. It will allow for you to list your podcast on the Google Podcast service. Do keep in mind that Google podcast is slightly different from Google Play Podcasts, which is currently available only in limited regions.

Spotify

Music streaming platform Spotify also allows for you to list your podcast on its platform and like Apple and Google’s service only supports listing and not hosting. The service also provides some audience analytics for your podcast.

Podbase's Podcast Validator

Pobase’s podcast validator is a very helpful tool once you've published your podcast. What it essentially does is go through your podcast feed link and checks XML and other metadata details for compatibility. This is especially helpful when it comes to publishing on iTunes (Apple Podcast) which is very particular when it comes to metadata details.

Stitcher

Stitcher is another listing service that you can use to increase the reach of your podcast. The service has a popular listening app for mobile devices. You can list your podcast on Stitcher by submitting your RSS feed link from your hosting service.

Listen Notes

Listen Notes is a podcast search engine with some added features that will help with your podcast discover. You can list your podcast on Listen Notes by submitting your RSS feed link to your podcast.