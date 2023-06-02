Healthy India: Will NBRC research make a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s treatment?

The researchers at NBRC have discovered that Alzheimer’s patients have reduced level of antioxidant glutathione and higher amount of radical generator iron/metal ions level in the hippocampus area (memory control area and decision making area) of the brain.

If a broader trial could establish the pathbreaking research at India's National Brain Research Center (NBRC) at Manesar, it can perhaps completely revolutionise the management of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), which remains a big puzzle for the medical researchers worldwide today.

NBRC has developed a blood-based technique that could help very early detection as well as new tips for the disease management. The researchers at the NBRC have found certain biomarkers in the blood that could indicate an early presence of Alzheimer’s Disease disease.