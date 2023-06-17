Researchers are also trying to use AI to analyse the genetic profiles and develop models that can predict who would be more vulnerable to develop this disease at a later stage in life. Methods to examine the structural and cellular features of human brain tissues to help determine the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other related disorders are also being developed.

You go for a routine medical check up and come home learning that you could develop Alzheimer’s, thanks to a detection by machine tool. This is scary but at the same time can help you tackle the disease more efficiently.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is developing at a very rapid pace. AI generated large language model tools (LLMs) are becoming popular and include some of the most rapidly expanding platforms such as ChatGPT, Bard, Bert and many others that imitate understanding, processing, and producing human communication. Their growing use for health-related purposes has generated a huge potential for meeting the health needs.

These tools have the potential to improve the work flow and efficiency of the doctors. They have the capacity to read medical scans, identify small lesions and polyps through algorithmic support of their data. These tech-based platforms are even being used by doctors to predict various diseases like Alzheimer’s and even for detecting some potentially fatal lesions.

Integrating AI Into Whole Healthcare Spectrum

Artificial intelligence is a machine’s ability to perform the cognitive functions we usually associate with human minds. It is specially developed computer programmes that work like human beings.

They can carry out an analysis that is more accurate and faster than that carried by humans. Besides the advantages in diagnostics, integrating AI into the whole spectrum of healthcare has the potential to not only diagnose and treat diseases but also to improve administrative and operational workflow by automating some of the processes like maintaining records, pre-authorising the insurance and payment of bills.

The AI Enabled Medical Breakthroughs

Companies like Microsoft and Google have increased their AI contribution in health care reflecting a positive development. In April, Microsoft announced a collaboration with Epic, a giant in healthcare software, to boost the efficiency of electronic health records (EHR) via generative AI. Google Cloud has partnered with Mayo Clinic for expanding the use of generative AI in health care.

Doctors have begun using ChatGPT to help them talk to patients more empathetically. The tool also helps them explain medical information in a simple language. All this helps improve productivity and efficiency in treating diseases.

AI is being used to detect diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s and even Parkinson’s disease. Besides, AI tools aid doctors in predicting patient outcomes enabling them to make tailor-made treatments for better results. Early detection is crucial in cancer treatment, and AI-enabled mammograms and metabolomics-based blood sample analysis are proving vital in detecting breast cancer early.

Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, director medical, oncology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, says that AI technology had made a significant transformation in precision medicine. “AI technology has made it simpler to identify the efficacy of drugs for individual patients. In the field of oncology drug discovery, AI has enabled the identification of patients with specific genetic mutations, allowing targeted drug treatments,” he said.

Breast Cancer Screening

The tool can be used for breast cancer screening and has shown an ability to spot cancer with the same efficiency as radiologists, according to some studies. The technology creates a mathematical representation of normal mammograms and those with cancers. It has the acumen to look at the images in a more granular way than human eye. The baseline is then compared to detect any abnormalities in mammogram.

MIT researchers have developed an AI model that can detect risks of future lung cancer. Their s tudies have proved that the new AI model Sybil can accurately predict an individual's future lung cancer risk from a single low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) to further enable personalised screening. Future study is required to understand Sybil's clinical applications.

Sybil is not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration for mass use but if approved it can play a pivotal role in early detection of lung cancer.

There are also several AI tools that are approved by the FDA for use in radiology and most of them are for assisting doctors in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Development of New Antibiotics

Machine learning has also been used in antibiotic discovery and describes a promising lead against a challenging Gram-negative pathogen.

Using artificial intelligence, researchers claim to have found a new type of antibiotic that works against a severe drug-resistant bacteria. Acinetobacter baumannii is a nosocomial Gram-negative pathogen that often displays multidrug resistance. However, discovering new antibiotics against A. baumannii has proven challenging through conventional screening approaches.

Machine learning methods allow for the rapid exploration of chemical space, increasing the probability of discovering new antibacterial molecules, according to a study, published in Nature Chemical Biology in March. However, a fully developed AI-based antibiotics will take a few more years to be actually available in the market.

AI tools are also being used to treat depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions. Human emotions are tracked and analysed using machine learning in a manner similar to a therapist interacting with a patient. There are some phone-based chatbots, some aimed specifically at mental health.

These tools ask some specific questions that are friendly and the computer or machine analyses the words used in the responses to come up with supportive messages and methods to tackle anxiety. Technology can also make the treatment more effective by alerting the therapists when their patients skip medications and also by maintaining a detailed journal on the patient’s behaviour.

AI To Analyse Genetic Profiles

Researchers are also trying to use AI to analyse the genetic profiles and develop models that can predict who would be more vulnerable to develop this disease at a later stage in life. Scientists are developing methods to examine the structural and cellular features of human brain tissues to help determine the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other related disorders.

The research team found that studying the causes of cognitive impairment by using an unbiased AI-based method—as opposed to traditional markers such as amyloid plaques—revealed unexpected microscopic abnormalities that can predict the presence of cognitive impairment.

A multidisciplinary team has shown that a new artificial intelligence-based technique for measuring fluid flow around the brain’s blood vessels could have big implications for developing treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The results are outlined in a study published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. This study opens a new frontier in understanding the mechanisms driving brain fluid flow.

AI tools have also helped validate and improve our ability to predict who is at risk of a fatal cardiac arrest. They can help us build a better prediction model that will quickly get interventions to the people who really need them. A new research published in JMIR Cardio reveals the potential of AI technology in analysing coronary angiography, a common diagnostic procedure for coronary artery disease. Led by Dr. In Tae Moon, the study conducted at Uijeongbu Eulji University Hospital in Korea showcases the power of AI-based quantitative coronary angiography (AI-QCA) in enhancing clinical decision-making.

An Israel-based health tech company Cordio has developed machine learning software that can be downloaded to a smartphone and prevent cardiac arrests.

Can AI eclipse human touch?

The AI tools can assist the radiologists make decisions on treatment but can they actually replace the human platform? This looks unlikely.

Despite all the advancements, can AI dwarf the radiologists and physicians? No, they can assist and make the health system more efficient as there are still several obstacles in becoming independent decision makers. They cannot replace humans.

There are some thorny issues like the need for regulation, protecting patient privacy and issues of legal liability as who will take the responsibility if the technology goes wrong?

It is imperative that the risks should be studied extensively when using AI to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool, or even to enhance diagnostic capacity in an under-resourced settings.

WHO Caution

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for caution to be exercised in using AI generated LLMs to protect and promote human well-being, human safety, and autonomy.

There are some serious concerns on the use of AI for health care. The data that is used to train AI may be biased and this could lead to a misleading information. Some of the LLMs may not protect sensitive data including the health data that a user may have to provide.

A WHO report, "Ethics and governance of artificial intelligence for health" cautions against overestimating the benefits of AI for health, especially when this occurs at the expense of core investments and strategies required to achieve universal health coverage. It also points out that opportunities are linked to challenges and risks, including unethical collection and use of health data; biases encoded in algorithms, and risks of AI to patient safety, cybersecurity, and the environment.

AI systems should therefore be carefully designed to reflect the diversity of socio-economic and health-care settings. They should be accompanied by training in digital skills, community engagement and awareness-raising.

The policy makers should ensure that autonomy of the user is protected. Efforts should be made to ensure transparency and foster accountability. The goal should be to have an AI structure that is responsive and sustainable.

While AI does have a huge potential to make the medical structure more effective and accurate, there is a need for regular monitoring.

—The author, Dr Vanita Srivastava, is an independent science and health writer. The views expressed are personal.

