Researchers are also trying to use AI to analyse the genetic profiles and develop models that can predict who would be more vulnerable to develop this disease at a later stage in life. Methods to examine the structural and cellular features of human brain tissues to help determine the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other related disorders are also being developed.

You go for a routine medical check up and come home learning that you could develop Alzheimer’s, thanks to a detection by machine tool. This is scary but at the same time can help you tackle the disease more efficiently.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare is developing at a very rapid pace. AI generated large language model tools (LLMs) are becoming popular and include some of the most rapidly expanding platforms such as ChatGPT, Bard, Bert and many others that imitate understanding, processing, and producing human communication. Their growing use for health-related purposes has generated a huge potential for meeting the health needs.